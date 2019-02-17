When is Sky comedy Intelligence on TV?

Intelligence will premiere on Friday 21st February at 9pm on Sky One, with episode two following at 9.30pm.

All episodes will also be available via Sky and NOW TV

What is Intelligence about?

Intelligence is a workplace comedy with a difference, following two mismatched workers in Cheltenham's Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ).

When David Schwimmer's maverick, power-hungry NSA agent comes over from the US, he teams up with bumbling computer analyst Joseph as part of a newly-formed team to combat cybercrime.

Expect all the usual workplace comedy tropes, mixed in with some Johnny English-esque spy parody led by a talented comedy double act.

“The inspiration was… I’d always wanted to write a workplace sitcom, something that focused on the human side, the minutiae of those daily, quite humdrum interactions that everyone has,”Writer/star Nick Mohammed told RadioTimes.com.

“What I liked about GCHQ was you’ve got this environment where there’s lots of hotdesking and big open-plan offices, but on on this huge backdrop, these big stakes of national security, and then [we’re] involving David’s character, an American coming into that workplace and shaking things up with a different approach.”

Who is in the cast of Intelligence?

David Schwimmer himself will play arrogant NSA agent Jerry, with Nick Mohammed completing the comedy duo as inept computer analyst Joseph. Both are also executive producing, with Mohammed also serving as series writer.

Schwimmer said of the show: "I think you'll find this is the best TV comedy made in the last two hundred years. You can't see my face, but I'm super serious."

Mohammed added: “Given that David is most well-known for his dramatic roles, it’s nice to see him finally have a go at comedy. Hopefully, it’ll lead to more work of this quality”

The Crown's Sylvestra Le Touzel, Slaughterhouse Rulez actress Jane Stanness, Ex Machina's Gana Bayarsaikhan and Krypton's Colin Salmon complete the cast.

Intelligence will premiere on Sky One on Friday 21st February 2020