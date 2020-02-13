"I guess it influences my choices in that the barometer has to be very high," he said, adding that it was the chance to work with Intelligence writer/star Nick Mohammed that was the big appeal of the project.

NBCUniversal

"Nick, I'm a major fan of and his idea I thought was so unique and original," Schwimmer continued. "I just thought it would be really fun and might meet that standard [set by Friends]. You guys will be the judge but I think he's done a brilliant job and I'm really proud of the show."

Intelligence set in the UK’s GCHQ - a "weedier, geekier" version of MI5, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop, with Schwimmer's pompous NSA agent joining the team and enlisting Mohammed's inept computer analyst.

More like this

"The inspiration was... I'd always wanted to write a workplace sitcom, something that focused on the human side, the minutiae of those daily, quite humdrum interactions that everyone has," Mohammed explained.

"What I liked about GCHQ was you've got this environment where there's lots of hotdesking and big open-plan offices, but on on this huge backdrop, these big stakes of national security, and then [we're] involving David's character, an American coming into that workplace and shaking things up with a different approach."

Intelligence begins on Sky One on Friday, 21st February at 9pm. All episodes will also be available via Sky and NOW TV.

Advertisement

Sky has already ordered a second series of the show before the first has been released, so it seems the broadcaster shares Schwimmer's optimism that this could be ahuge comedy hit.