The series, which is available via Sky and NOW TV, also revealed a first-look trailer for the previously-announced series two, which will air in May.

Brassic, loosely based on Gilgun's early life, follows the lives of Vinnie (Gilgun) and his friends as they duck, dive and get into various scrapes in the northern town of Hawley.

The news of the show's early renewal was announced at Sky’s Up Next showcase event at the Tate Modern this evening (February 12), where the broadcaster made several announcements including new drama commissions and the return of Robert Carlyle thriller Cobra.

Gilgun said: "I’m so grateful to everyone involved in the making of Brassic season one and two, they’re some of the kindest and most resilient people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Each and every one of them friends. Also the public played a huge role, it’s very relieving to know your life story isn’t incredibly boring."

Sky has also announced an early renewal for Intelligence, with the spy comedy starring Nick Mohammed and David Schwimmer - debuting 18th February - already confirmed for a six-episode second series.

Sky Arts' Urban Myths - a series of one-offs dramatising strange-and-possibly true stories about famous faces - will also be back for a fourth run. Upcoming episodes will see John Bradley (Game of Thrones) play a young Les Dawson in an episode written by and co-starring Steve Pemberton, Katherine Ryan playing a young Joan Rivers alongside Jessica Barden's young Barbara Streisand, and Robbie Coltrane playing Orson Welles in an outing also starring Derry Girls' Saoirse Monica Jackson.

Also announced are two new comedies: Safe Space will star Greg Davies (Taskmaster) as a small-time psychotherapist who finds his life transformed when he takes on a new client, a rising star local MP, while Bloods will see Samson Kayo (Sliced) and Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) play paramedic partners in the South London ambulance service.

Finally, entertainment series Redknapps’ Weekend Warm Up will see football and entertainment star Jamie Redknapp team up with his dad, footy legend Harry Redknapp, and BAFTA-winning comedian Tom Davis for a show "packed full of laughter, topical football talk [and] celebrity chat".