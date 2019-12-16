Brassic

Co-created by This Is England’s Joe Gilgun and Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, the drama is about “a group of working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia” and has a “distinct northern flavour.”

Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) is a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder. He and his “razor-smart” best friend Dylan (Damien Molony) have hardly spent a day apart since birth, and have spent their whole lives living in this one place.

But Dylan’s girlfriend Erin (Michelle Keegan) is a young mum with a plan, and is determined to leave town and make a good life for herself and her kid Tyler.

Frayed

The year is 1989, and wealthy London housewife and mother-of-two Simone Burbeck (Sarah Kendall) seems to have it all. She lives in a mansion, and her days are filled with charity fundraisers and cocktail parties. But when her husband has a fatal heart attack during a session with a sex worker, Simone’s world falls apart, as her deceitful husband leaves behind nothing but debt and she finds herself bankrupt and homeless.

With no one to turn to, Simone and her two teenage children must travel to Newcastle, Australia, where Simone grew up — and it soon transpires that Simone isn’t who she was pretending to be in London. In fact, her real name isn’t even Simone. It’s Sammy…

While plotting her return to London, Sammy’s secret past and the people she left behind in Australia soon catch up with her…

In the Long Run

This show is created by and stars Idris Elba, and is loosely based on the Luther actor’s childhood growing up in 1980s East London.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor and DJ plays family man Walter Easmon in the comedy, which also stars Holby City and Rev star Jimmy Akingbola and comedian Bill Bailey.

Elba plays Walter, a family man who enjoys a quiet life with wife Agnes (Madeline Appiah) and son Kobna (Sammy Kamara) after the coupled moved to London from Sierra Leone 13 years ago.

But their world is turned upside down when Walter’s exuberant brother Valentine (Akingbola) comes to stay, looking to make a life for himself in the UK.

