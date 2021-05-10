Inside No. 9 series six review: Wuthering Heist is a welcome return for offbeat anthology

4.0 out of 5 star rating

Inside No. 9 is an impressive showcase for creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, proving them more than capable of writing and acting across a wide variety of genres, from unnerving horror to slapstick comedy. While not every episode has been solid gold, the duo consistently rise to the challenge of crafting a satisfying 30-minute story, set within the confines of a single location. Indeed, any concern that the working partners could be short of ideas going into their sixth series is thoroughly dispelled by Wuthering Heist.

This opener falls firmly onto the comedic end of Inside No. 9‘s storytelling spectrum, putting a farcical spin on the heist movie format with some classical inspiration mixed in for good measure. The tone is established immediately as foolish Arlo (Kevin Bishop) arrives at a Reservoir Dogs-style warehouse, where he and his criminal associates are planning an elaborate diamond theft. If you enjoy when Shearsmith and Pemberton go dark, there’s very little of that here – but of course, the beauty of this show is that next week always offers something completely different.

Admittedly, there is something exciting about the episodes in which the duo aim to shock and terrify that never quite translates to the comedic offerings, but that’s not to detract from the brilliant creativity on display here. There might be a couple of gags in Wuthering Heist that come dangerously close to ‘dad joke’ territory, but generally speaking, it’s hard not to crack a smile at its onslaught of innuendo, wordplay and general silliness. And as we’ve come to expect from the show, this week’s Inside no. 9 cast is another strong line-up.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan is a standout as Columbina, the right-hand woman to gang boss Pantalone (Paterson Joseph) and our fourth wall-breaking guide through this eccentric caper. Her comic timing and line delivery is pitch-perfect, with a knack for interacting with the camera that could give Fleabag and Miranda a run for their money. Whelan does a lot of the heavy lifting in the wobbly first few minutes, but as the key players start arriving this episode transforms into a more evenly weighted ensemble piece.

Several of her co-stars don elaborate masks for this episode, in what I’m told is an homage to the classical style of commedia dell’arte. As someone whose knowledge of theatre doesn’t extend much further than Shrek: The Musical, some references will have naturally gone over my head. But whether you’re an expert or an amateur like myself, you’ll agree that this narrative device works remarkably well. To the credit of the disguised performers (Shearsmith, Pemberton, Bishop and Joseph), you soon stop noticing that the masks are even there as you’re drawn into their expressive presentation.

Director Guillem Morales makes great use of his environment, with a montage sequence depicting the gang’s planned heist being particularly well-executed. The scene makes clever use of umbrellas, glitter cannons and more to convey the feeling of being outside no. 9, with every member of the cast doing their bit to make the whole illusion work. The level of thought and care put into orchestrating moments like this is what keeps this show in a league of its own.

Inside No. 9 may be pushing into its sixth series now, but the anthology is far from resting on its laurels. Shearsmith, Pemberton and the production team continue to play with experimental and creative ideas that make this show a truly unique voice in British comedy. If Wuthering Heist is any indication, this will be another strong batch of quirky tales.

Inside No. 9 returns to BBC Two at 10pm on Monday 10th May. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.