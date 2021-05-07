Meet the cast of Inside No. 9 series 6

Inside No. 9 is back for another round of weird and wonderful short stories, with a revolving door of star-studded cast members bringing them to life.

Creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are leading the proceedings once again, writing all six episodes and taking on various mysterious new roles.

The first episode, titled Wuthering Heist, is a comedic tale in which several cast members where elaborate masks homaging a traditional style of theatrical performance known as commedia dell’arte.

The story focuses on an attempted diamond robbery dreamt up by a ragtag group of eccentrics, with Paterson Joseph (Peep Show) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) among the cast.

Read on for your essential rundown of the Inside No. 9 series six cast.

Episode 1: ‘Wuthering Heist’

BBC

Steve Pemberton plays The Doctor

BBC

Who is The Doctor? No, he’s not a Time Lord. In Wuthering Heist, The Doctor is a member of the crew plotting an elaborate diamond heist.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is well-known for his previous collaborations with Reece Shearsmith on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He also played Mick Garvey on the ITV sitcom Benidorm and Edward Buchan on the police procedural Whitechapel (referenced in Inside No. 9’s fifth series). Other recent projects include Good Omens, Worzel Gummidge, Death in Paradise and Killing Eve.

Reece Shearsmith plays Scaramouche

BBC

Who is Scaramouche? Scaramouche is a member of the heist crew specialising in explosives.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Outside of his collaborations with Steve Pemberton, Shearsmith has also appeared in Spaced, Horrible Histories, Peter Kay’s Car Share and Good Omens. He competed in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer in 2021, winning the coveted title of star baker in his episode.

Paterson Joseph plays Pantalone

BBC

Who is Pantalone? Pantalone is the leader of the criminal gang plotting a diamond heist; a no-nonsense tough guy who came up with their plan himself.

What else has Paterson Joseph been in? Fans of British comedy will know Joseph for his iconic role of Alan Johnson on the acclaimed sitcom Peep Show, while he also played various roles on sketch series That Mitchell and Webb Look. More recently, he has taken dramatic roles in ITV’s Law & Order: UK, HBO’s The Leftovers and BBC One’s Noughts + Crosses.

Gemma Whelan plays Columbina

BBC

Who is Columbina? Columbina is a senior member of the crime gang, serving as Pantalone’s right-hand woman.

What else has Gemma Whelan been in? Game of Thrones fans will recognise Whelan as Yara Greyjoy, a character she played across multiple seasons of the epic drama series. She has also starred in David Mitchell sitcom Upstart Crow, as well as dramas Gentleman Jack, White House Farm and Killing Eve. In 2020, she appeared in Jane Austen adaptation Emma.

Dino Kelly plays Mario

BBC

Who is Mario? Mario is the son of The Doctor.

What else has Dino Kelly been in? Kelly is probably best known for his role as Goliath on popular drama Peaky Blinders. He has also appeared in two episodes of Silent Witness.

Kevin Bishop plays Arlo

BBC

Who is Arlo? Arlo is a dim-witted member of the gang.

What else has Kevin Bishop been in? Kevin Bishop broke out on the impressions-based comedy series Star Stories, which he followed up with his own self-titled sketch show on Channel 4. He appeared in an episode of Peep Show’s third series and, more recently, starred in the revival of prison sitcom Porridge.

Rosa Robson plays Hortensia

BBC

Who is Hortensia? Hortensia is another member of the heist crew.

What else has Rosa Robson been in? Robson appeared in BBC Three comedy Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment.

We’ll update this page weekly with the cast of future series six episodes.

Inside No. 9 series six premieres on BBC Two at 10pm on Monday 10th May.