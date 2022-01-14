After Life’s Ricky Gervais responds to missing season 3 character

Ricky Gervais, who created, wrote and directed the black comedy, is back as Tony Johnson alongside most of the old cohort. But there are two individuals who are nowhere to be found.

If you’ve been enjoying After Life on Netflix, which has returned for its third and final season, you’ll have noticed that the cast looks a little different.

“I haven’t seen her for ages,” Tony says referencing Roxy (Roisin Conaty), a sex worker who dates the local postman Pat (Joe Wilkinson). “She doesn’t come round anymore. I assumed she was busy.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

However, Mandeep Dhillon, who played Tambury Gazette newcomer Sandy, is also absent. She has been replaced by Kath Hughes as Coleen.

“​​We tried to make it work with Mandeep,” Gervais told RadioTimes.com. “So did she, but she had a contract with this thing in America and it got closer and she just couldn’t do it. Because of COVID, she had to go early. And that’s fine. These things happen all the time. You can’t get angry about it, so you rewrite it and I hope it still turns out great.”

He added: “You let all the other things fill the gap. There’s too much anyway. All the episodes come in at 45 minutes [initially]. I’ve always got to cut 15 minutes, so you’ve just got to roll with it, whether people can do it or not.

“And you lose crew too. This happens all the time. And the third season makes it twice as lightly some people have got another thing, or they don’t want to do it, for whatever reason. But you’ve just got to go, ‘OK, good luck.’ And get on with it.”

Read more on After Life:

Advertisement

After Life season 3 is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.