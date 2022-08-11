The answer is likely to depend on what you’re looking for in a phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a larger screen and an almost tablet-like experience. It’s ideal for streaming video content, working with documents and opening multiple apps at once.

The Samsung Galaxy Z series foldables are some of 2022’s most highly-anticipated releases. Now that they’re here, we are presented with one key question – which is best?

Conversely, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers more of a traditional smartphone experience. Thanks to that hinge though, it folds down into a pleasantly pocketable size and offers some interesting features to boot.

It’s also worth noting – for those who haven’t tried any of Samsung’s newer foldable phones yet – that the Z series has come a long way since its fragile first entries. Now, these phones are genuinely good products. They’re hard-wearing, versatile and easy-to-use, albeit quite expensive.

So users have to pay a little extra for the innovative side of the Z series, but if you’re determined to get your hands on a new foldable and you don’t mind the price-tag, which one should you get?

We’ve had hands-on time with both phones at a Samsung preview event and can now share our initial thoughts on the Z series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Flip 4: Key differences at a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a lot more storage, while the cheapest Z Flip 4 model offers just 128GB.

Both phones are powered by the same processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

Both phones have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a little smaller.

The price is a core difference between the two phones, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 being considerably cheaper at £999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Flip 4: Key differences in detail

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Flip 4: Specs and features

Despite the obvious visual differences, these two phones have quite a lot in common. They both offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ to protect those folding screens and 120Hz refresh rates to keep things responsive.

Under the hood, they’re both powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor too and boast similarly speedy charging – they fill up to around 50% in 30 minutes using a 25W adaptor or higher.

One of the key differentiators in terms of specs, features and performance is the way the Fold 4 is essentially geared towards productivity and on-the-go working. When you open it up, the first thing you notice is the taskbar along the bottom of the screen. It’s reminiscent of using a laptop or tablet and combines well with the phone’s ability to open three apps at once on its large, clear screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Flip 4: UK price

The Fold 4 starts at a whopping £1,649, with £1,769 and £2,019 options. The priciest version boasts a whole 1TB of storage though, which is impressive!

The Flip 4 ranges from a more modest – though only by comparison – £999 for 128GB, up to £1,059 and £1,199 for the largest 512GB option.

Both phones are available to pre-order now before being officially released on Friday 26th August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Flip 4: Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Both phones are more trim with slimmed-down bezels and hinges. It’s the Flip 4 that is slimmer though, of course. It’s appealingly pocketable and the more aesthetically pleasing of the two in our eyes, but loses out on that big screen experience.

By no means is the Fold 4 heavy and cumbersome though. At just 263g, it’s the lightest Fold device that Samsung has made and it doesn’t feel too bulky in the hand, especially for those used to a large phone. If small phones are particularly your thing, then the Flip 4 will be preferable, and more affordable alternatives include the Google Pixel 6a and the newest edition of the Apple iPhone SE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Z Flip 4: Which new Samsung phone should you buy?

Essentially, if you want a more affordable device that feels more like a smartphone, the Flip 4 is the choice for you. If you’ve got the extra budget and like the productivity-enabling capabilities of the Fold 4, then it could be worth the extra cash.

Both phones are also available to pre-order on contract from networks such as Vodafone, EE and O2.

