In order to ensure the device remains free from scratches, smudges and drops you should invest in a case. Despite the phone just being released, there are already a number of great options available to buy online - many priced at under £20.

If you have just splashed out on a new Samsung S22 series handset, it’s likely that you will want to keep the smartphone pristine for as long as possible.

So here are a variety of cases for each device in the range: the base S22, the bigger S22+ and its flagship, the S22 Ultra. We have chosen three options for each of the new phones from top case-makers: Spigen, Tech21 and Samsung itself.

Are you still researching which handset is best for you? Don’t miss our hands-on previews of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the S22 Ultra, alongside our in-depth Samsung S22 Plus review. If you're considering other brands check out our breakdown of the best smartphone.

Shopping for add-ons? Here’s our guide to the best iPhone accessories you can buy in 2022, plus the best smartphone tripods and the best portable chargers.

Best Samsung S22 cases at a glance

Samsung Galaxy S22 [Skip to section]

Samsung Galaxy S22+ [Skip to section]

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra [Skip to section]

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Best Samsung S22 phone cases to buy in 2022

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (S22)

Price: £14.99 | Buy now on Amazon

The “Ultra Hybrid” series from Spigen is a transparent case that snaps onto the back of the frame and contains “Air Cushion” technology to absorb impacts at each of the phone’s corners. It’s slim and unobtrusive, with slightly raised bezels to protect the screen and cameras from scratches that could occur on flat surfaces, and the clear design means that you will still be able to see your chosen S22 colour scheme.

Latest deals

Tech21 Evo Lite (S22)

Price: £19.99 | Buy now on Amazon

The “Evo Lite” case from Tech21 has a minimalistic black design that’s both thin and lightweight, while also offering drop protection up to 10ft (3 metres). That’s not all, it also boasts a “self-cleaning” formula that reduces the chances of it collecting dirt or fingerprints, alongside a non-slip grip on each side that makes the phone easier to hold. A great option for extra peace of mind when handling your new phone.

Latest deals

Samsung Smart Clear View (S22)

Price: £37.99 | Buy now on Amazon

The “Smart Clear View” case is made by Samsung itself and is a flip-over design that protects both the back and front of the phone. It’s pricier than some others but has a neat window cut-out that makes it easy to check your notifications, answer or reject calls and control music with a few quick taps - even while the cover is closed. We like the black option, but it’s also available to purchase in White and Burgundy.

Latest deals

Spigen Liquid Air (S22+)

Price: £11.99 | Buy now on Amazon

The “Liquid Air” is a stylish and slim-line case for the S22+ by Spigen. The patterned back provides solid grip and the design is not only a pleasing matte black colour but comes with the company’s “Air Cushion” technology for additional corner protection. The raised bezels provide screen and camera protection when on flat surfaces. We are fans of the aesthetics on this one, and it’s one of the most affordable, too.

Latest deals

Official S22+ Transparent (S22+)

Price: £17.99 | Buy now on Amazon

This transparent cover is an official Samsung case and is great if you don’t want to hide the S22+ handset’s colour scheme. It’s not only slim and lightweight but offers dual protection: a TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) bumper to protect the corners, alongside a solid PC (Polycarbonate) plate to provide more safety for the frame.

Latest deals

Official S22+ Silicone (S22+)

Price: £24.99 | Buy now on Amazon

If a minimalist design is your preference, check out this official silicon cover for the S22+. The material is soft and smooth to touch and boasts a tight fit to the handset, so you can retain the original size of the smartphone as much as possible while also providing extra protection. One big draw with the silicone case range is that there are a variety of stylish and bold colours, including yellow, blue, coral and dark green.

Latest deals

Spigen “Slim Armour” (S22 Ultra)

Price: £18.99 | Buy now on Amazon

The S22 Ultra is a pricey, premium phone. So it makes sense that it deserves some additional protection. We really like the design of Spigen’s “Slim Armour” case as it not only does just that - thanks to its tough Polycarbonate build - but also gives you a hidden compartment that you can use to carry up to two cards while on the go. Yes, the “Tough Armour” design is a popular choice, but this is another great option if you are using the smartphone and its built-in S-pen while travelling or commuting.

Latest deals

Ultra Clear Standing (S22 Ultra)

Price: £24.99 | Buy now on Amazon

The Ultra Clear Standing Cover is an official Samsung case - and we liked the design as it gives you a way to prop up the phone to watch movies, videos or read recipes with an adjustable kickstand. It’s the perfect complement to the high-resolution 6.8-inch display, and would also be great for holidays, travelling and commuting. The transparency means you don’t have to cover up the phone’s colour scheme.

Latest deals

Smart LED View (S22 Ultra)

Price: £54.50 | Buy now on Amazon

For all-over protection and privacy, this official “Smart LED View” case is one of our favourite options. It’s more expensive than a basic snap-on cover, but there’s a good reason: this is no basic cover. The front of the case features LEDs that show text and call alerts, how much battery is remaining and notification icons - all without having to open the cover. The icons are customisable, and there’s also a card slot on the inside to store a bank card or identification for easy access. The case is finished in an antimicrobial coating that Samsung assures “minimises microbial growth.”

Latest deals

Advertisement

For news, reviews, and deals check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section and why not consider signing up to receive our technology newsletter.