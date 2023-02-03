The Apple smart speaker is the brand's answer to Amazon's Echo Dot . After the release of the first generation HomePod in 2018, and the subsequent release of the HomePod Mini in 2020, the original was discontinued, with Apple citing a change in focus as its motivation. But the good news is a few weeks ago, Apple announced the launch of the HomePod (2nd gen) which goes on sale today.

The HomePod is back nearly two years after its retirement, and we have all the information you need to get your hands on one.

This release comes along with a wave of new products announced by Apple for 2023. It has also revealed the new Mac mini release date and new MacBook Pro release date, both of which promise new innovations on Apple's already top of the market technology.

In a statement about the upgraded smart speaker, Apple said: "Packed with Apple innovations and Siri intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience."

The new speaker looks to be packed with the latest tech — and we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Features include top level audio quality with room sensing technology to adapt to sound reflections depending on the room's layout. So, if you move it from the living room with lots of soft furnishings into your kitchen with hard surfaces, it should sense this and adapt.

The HomePod also has a number of features which means it integrates into a smart home, including built-in temperature and humidity sensors, as well as technology to recognise smoke or carbon monoxide alarms going off inside your home. If detected, it will send notifications to your phone.

You might be wondering why you should buy the HomePod over any other smart speaker. Well, our experts haven't had a chance to test it yet, but if you're an Apple lover, the HomePod forms part of the ecosystem and easily links with the other Apple products in your life. If you're listening to a song, podcast or taking a call on your iPhone, you can easily redirect it to the HomePod.

It also pairs with Apple TV 4K, becoming the audio for your cinematic watching experiences. You can even pair more than one HomePod for surround sound or multi-room audio — great for parties (or if you're just home alone recreating the Hugh Grant scene from Love Actually).

Here's all you need to know about how, when and where you can get hold of the HomePod 2nd generation in the UK.

Buy the HomePod for £299 at Apple

New Apple HomePod UK release and availability

Apple

The UK release date for the new Apple HomePod is today, February 3rd. It has been available for pre-order on the Apple website since the announcement of its release on January 18th, so if you've planned ahead it should come through the door (or be available for collection from an Apple store) on 3rd February.

Buy the HomePod for £299 at Apple

How much does the new Apple HomePod cost?

The HomePod is available for £299 in the UK, which is £200 more than the HomePod mini. This sits around the middle to top of the line for smart speakers available at the moment. It is, for example, significantly pricier than the Amazon Echo Dot, which is available from £54.99 and might be a better option if you're keeping a close eye on your budget.

The HomePod is in the same range as some of Sonos's offerings like the Sonos One, but is less than some of its top of the line smart speakers like the Move, which will set you back £399.

Buy the HomePod for £299 at Apple

How to buy the new Apple HomePod in the UK

A number of UK retailers are now stocking the HomePod, mostly at the same price.

Find the Apple HomePod at these UK retailers:

