LEGO has a mind boggling number of sets to suit pretty much every occasion, plus our favourite films and TV shows. These sets make excellent gifts — and that includes buying a gift for yourself. You deserve it!

It's a great time to be a LEGO fan. There are new sets this Easter for adults and children alike, plus old favourites. Whether you're looking for activities to keep the kids occupied over the holidays, or are looking for a project to complete over the long weekend, we've got you covered.

If you needed any extra incentive to buy more LEGO this spring — we definitely didn't — LEGO has some excellent Easter-themed gifts if you spend above a threshold right now. If you spend over £35, you'll get the LEGO mother hen with two chicks plus two golden eggs for free. And, if you spend over £65, you'll get a free LEGO Easter basket set worth £19.99.

LEGO is available from a number of UK retailers, including JD Williams, Very, John Lewis and shopDisney.

Here's our pick of the best LEGO Easter sets to buy this year.

Best Easter LEGO sets at a glance

Best LEGO sets to buy for Easter 2023

LEGO Duplo Growing carrot

John Lewis

This is the perfect spring set for little ones as, unlike many sets, it's available to children from 18 months old. The set introduces toddlers to care as they learn how the carrot grows with the help of sun and rain. Add stacking bricks to make the carrot grow, or use the watering can to give it extra water if it needs.

More like this

This set not only helps develop hand-eye coordination that is a key life skill (and important for assembling LEGO sets in later life!), but it also helps your toddler's imagination to thrive.

Buy the LEGO Duplo Growing carrot for £8.99 at John Lewis

LEGO tulips

LEGO

Nothing says spring like a bunch of tulips — the perfect thing to brighten up your kitchen through the April showers and changeable spring weather. It is disappointing when your flowers wilt, but luckily this isn't a problem with these LEGO tulips.

This set is easy to assemble and comes with three blooms in white, purple and yellow. You can adjust the length of the stems to make them fit in any vase, with the maximum length coming in at 24 cm.

Buy the LEGO tulips for £8.99 at LEGO

LEGO Bird's nest

LEGO

This is one of our favourite sets released by LEGO this Easter. With 232 parts, this set is suitable for those aged nine and above, and features a mother bird in her nest with two chicks and three eggs. This set isn't just fun to build but is great to play with as well as each bird has moveable wings, plus there are different display options with the flowers on the branch or inside the nest.

Buy the LEGO Bird's nest for £10.99 at LEGO

LEGO daffodils

LEGO

In this set, you get two yellow and two white daffodils which each have adjustable leaves allowing you to customise your display. These would look amazing on their own or arranged with other LEGO flower sets, and are a lovely display set.

This set contains 216 pieces, with each stem reaching 30 cm.

Buy the LEGO daffodils for £10.99 at LEGO

LEGO sunflowers, £11.99

LEGO

Looking ahead to summer, sunflowers are one sure to put a smile on your face. This set is suitable for those aged eight and above, and is made up of 191 pieces which form two sunflowers.

This set would also look great in a vase with other combinations of LEGO's spring flowers. Specially for Easter, LEGO now has a deal where if you spend over £65 you can get a special gift of a LEGO Easter basket worth £19.99, which features a brown basket complete with a bunny and flowers.

Buy the LEGO sunflowers for £11.99 at LEGO

LEGO roses

LEGO

These red LEGO roses bring a burst of colour and are sure to brighten up a room whether on their own or as part of a larger display. This set is easy to assemble no matter how experienced you are with LEGO and consists of two stems, complete with blooms and leaves.

The roses are available for just £11.99 from LEGO right now.

Buy the LEGO roses for £11.99 at LEGO

LEGO Easter rabbits display

John Lewis

This set consists of 288 pieces which make up two bunnies, five Easter eggs and three tulips. The bunnies each stand at 10cm in height which would make for an impressive spring display.

This LEGO set can be assembled by children aged eight and above (and adults, of course).

Buy the LEGO Easter rabbits display for £11.99 at John Lewis

LEGO 3-in-1 white rabbit toy animal figures set

JD Williams

This rabbit is the main event of LEGO's Easter sets. The bunny comes with a flower and a carrot to nibble on – perfect to keep fuelled for adventures in the forest.

Unlike many LEGO sets, once assembled there is more to do than simply display this set. It's a three-in-one, which means that the parts can be made into a seal and a cockatoo parrot as well as a rabbit. You can also link up with the LEGO Builder app to be guided through the building process to bring your animal to life.

Buy a LEGO 3-in-1 white rabbit toy animal figures set for £17.99 at JD Williams

LEGO 3-in-1 exotic parrot

LEGO

This exotic parrot is new from LEGO, and we can't wait to get our hands on it. It's another three-in-one set which means it doesn't only become a fabulous and vibrant exotic parrot, but can also be made into a swimming blue fish and a leaping frog.

All of these animals have moveable functions like the parrot's wings and tail — plus it rotates on its perch. This set is available for children aged seven and above to help develop their building skills and imagination.

Buy the LEGO 3-in-1 exotic parrot for £19.99 at LEGO

LEGO Minecraft rabbit ranch

LEGO

This 340-piece set is is perfect for Minecraft lovers this Easter. Suitable for ages eight and above, it lets kids build a home for their rabbits, plus have hours of fun playing with the set and their favourite Minecraft characters.

The set comes with lots of fun functions including a lever to make the bunnies hop, a roof which can be lifted off to provide easy access for play, plus an explosion function which collapses the cave.

Buy the LEGO Minecraft rabbit ranch for £29.99 at LEGO

LEGO flower bouquet

Very

This flower bouquet would be stunning on display all year round, but is an especially uplifting centre piece for Easter. More intricate than other flowers featured on this guide, this bouquet features 15 stems including snapdragons and roses.

Designed for adults rather than children, this set can be adjusted with the petal in different positions on the different stems, plus the stem lengths are adjustable as well. This means you can change up your display depending on your mood — the perfect way to make this bunch of flowers last.

Buy the LEGO flower bouquet for £54.99 £39.99 (save £15 or 27%) at Very

