This new sale from Amazon started on Monday, 27 th March at 6pm and is set to continue until Wednesday the 29 th with major deals of hundreds of items.

We’re in the first full day of the Amazon Spring Sale and products are flying off of their virtual shelves.

Covering everything from laptops to ladies’ jewellery, there’s an overwhelming number of offers on the table. But never fear, the RadioTimes.com is here to help you sift through all of that and find the best deals available.

We’ve put together this guide to the top Spring Sale deals that are actually useful; This doesn’t necessarily mean that every deal will get you hundreds of pounds off, but rather all the deals here will get you a significant saving on a genuinely useful or usually expensive product.

We’ve included everyday items such as chargers and batteries, as well as the more pricey pieces that you would only want to buy once – so why not today?

So without further ado, here’s a list of the 15 Amazon Spring Sale deals that are useful.

Amazon Spring Sale deals that are actually useful

Save 29% on the Anker 3-Port Portable Charger

What’s the deal: Reduced by £40, you can now get this Anker 3-Port Portable Charger for £99.99. Compatible with Apple and Android products, this charger has a 24,000mAh battery capacity that can charge an iPhone 13 up to five times before needing to be plugged in. Plus, it comes with an interactive smart display.

Why we chose it: Portable chargers are not always an expensive purchase, but usually the cheaper ones have a much shorter battery life. So if you want to invest in a better quality and longer-lasting power pack, now’s your chance.

Anker 3-Port Portable Charger | £139.99 £99.99 (save £40 or 29%)

Get £150 off the Garmin Instinct Solar watch

What’s the deal: Save 47% on this Garmin Instinct Solar Watch, usually priced at £319.99 but now only £169.99. This watch is one of Garmin’s most advanced and an essential product for fitness nuts, with GPS, extended battery life and able to withstand 100 metres of water, it can survive anything.

Why we chose it: Garmin watches are usually a big investment, so if you’ve been teetering around buying one this watch has all the sporting capabilities you might need at a much lower price.

Garmin Instinct Solar watch | £319.99 £169.99 (save £150 or 47%)

Get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for half price

What’s the deal: This Galaxy SmartTag can help you track your items within a range of 120 m. Plus, if it’s lost signal or is out of range of your phone, the Galaxy Find Network makes it easy to track down. Now available for 50% less at £14.99.

Why we chose it: Smart tags are not an everyday purchase but at this price it’s worth taking the plunge. With this tag you can say goodbye to worrying about losing your precious items.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag | £29.99 £14.99 (save £15 or 50%)

Save 35% on the Blink Video Doorbell

What’s the deal: The Blink Video Doorbell has been reduced by 35% to under £60. It’s wireless, weather resistant and has two years of battery life.

Why we chose it: Video doorbells have become a lot more popular in recent years. With this buy you don’t need to kit out your whole house in security cameras in order to feel safe, plus it’s Amazon’s number one best-seller for surveillance equipment.

Blink Video Doorbell | £89.98 £58.49 (save £31.49 or 35%)

Get the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for under £200

What’s the deal: These Beats Wireless Headphones have had a massive reduction from £349.95 to £199.99. With 22 Hours of Listening Time and noise-cancelling technology, they’re an incredible present for audiophiles.

Why we chose it: This is an incredible saving on a usually pricey product. Beats are highly rated for their effectiveness and sound quality and any pair that’s under £300 is a bargain, let alone £200.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones | £349.95 £199.99 (save £149.96 or 43%)

Get 37% off the 8-Way Belkin Extension Lead

What’s the deal: This Belkin Extension Lead is complete with eight plug sockets and two USB ports. With an RRP of £34.99, it’s now going for just £21.99 – that’s a 37% reduction.

Why we chose it: It’s not the most glamorous product but it sure is useful. With this you can kit out any home office or gaming room at ease.

8-Way Belkin Extension Lead | £34.99 £21.99 (save £13 or 37%)

Save £289 on the Apple iPhone 13

What’s the deal: The Apple iPhone 13 has been reduced by 27%, taking it down from a whopping £1,079 to just £789.99. This saving is available for the 512GB Pink iPhone, but there’s also a number of savings on other phones and Apple products.

Why we chose it: Apple so rarely run deals on their products, so this is an absolute must. The iPhone 13 is the latest model but one so to get it for such a bargain is a chance you won’t want to miss.

Apple iPhone 13 | £1,079.00 £789.99 (save £289.01 or 27%)

Save 65% on the Logitech MX Anywhere Wireless Mouse

What’s the deal: This mouse has been lowered to £29.99 from £84.99. That’s a 65% saving on a high-tech mouse complete with Bluetooth, hyper-fast scrolling, and fast battery charging.

Why we chose it: £30 might seem like a lot to spend on a mouse, but when you think about the fact that it’s down from £85 you realise just how worthwhile this purchase is. Sometimes it’s better to spend more on something that will last.

Logitech MX Anywhere Wireless Mouse | £84.99 £29.99 (save £55 or 65%)

Save 33% on the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick

What’s the deal: The Amazon Fire TV Stick, complete with Alexa voice remote, has been reduced from £59.99 to £39.99. That’s a 33% saving on a streaming device that can give you Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon and so much more.

Why we chose it: These nifty little devices are a great way of having all your streaming needs in one place. Now you can get a 4K version for under £40.

Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick | £59.99 £39.99 (save £20 or 33%)

Get 54% off the SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch

What’s the deal: Get 54% off the SanDisk microSDXC card, which can give you 128GB of storage for your Nintendo Switch. Normally priced at £34.99 this memory card is now just £15.99.

Why we chose it: Enhance your experience of the Nintendo Switch with this small purchase. Once you have this card you won’t have to worry about game storage and, with 100MB/s transfer rates, you also won’t have to worry about loading time.

SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch | £ 34.99 £15.99 (save £19 or 54%)

Save £100 on the Hisense 32 Inch HD Smart TV

What’s the deal: Get the Hisense 32 Inch Smart TV for £149, down from £249. Kitted out with a natural colour enhancer, a sports mode, and a gaming mode, this is a great introduction into the world of smart TVs.

Why we chose it: £100 off a TV is an amazing saving, especially when it’s got all the perks of a smart TV and can present an incredibly clear image.

Hisense 32 Inch HD Smart TV | £249 £149 (save £100 or 40%)

Get 24 Duracell Plus AA Batteries for £13.92

What’s the deal: You can save 23% by getting this pack of 24 Duracell Plus Batteries for £13.92, that’s just 58p per battery.

Why we chose it: Batteries are something that you never can have enough of, so now’s your chance to stock up and avoid the annoyance of having to root around in a drawer for them.

24 Duracell Plus AA Batteries | £17.99 £13.92 (save £4.07 or 23%)

Save 56% on the Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush with 4 heads

What’s the deal: This bundle of Oral-B products includes the Oral-B Pro 3, CleanMaximiser Technology and a pack of four toothbrush heads. The Pro 3 has three brushing modes, two weeks of battery and a pressure sensor. Also, the brush head bristles turn from yellow to green when it's time to replace the head. The bundle has been reduced to £51.48 which is a £68.01 saving.

Why we chose it: Electric toothbrushes are getting more and more expensive as the technology improves, so now is the time to jump in and get a super bundle for just over £50.

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush with 4 heads | £119.49 £51.48 (save £68.01 or 56%)

Get £40 off the HP Envy Printer

What’s the deal: Get £40 off the HP Envy Wireless printer. Plus six months of Instant Ink that can print on up to 700 pages.

Why we chose it: Printers are still an essential part of the office so getting a decent one under £50 is ideal.

HP Envy Printer with 6 months of Ink | £89.99 £49.99 (save £40 or 44%)

Save £115 on the Google Pixel 6A

What’s the deal: The Google Pixel 6A has been reduced from £399 to £283.62. The phone is the second to last of the Google Pixel range and only came out in 2022. It boasts 128GB, a 12 megapixel camera and 24-hour battery.

Why we chose it: The Google Pixel is an excellent phone if you don't want an iPhone or Samsung. So to get a discount of over £100 is a great bargain.

Google Pixel 6A | £399 £283.62 (save £115.38 or 29%)

