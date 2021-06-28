Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021 live: all the updates as they happen

Samsung is holding one of the most high-profile sessions during the opening day of Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement

We expect some new product announcements from the company, which teased that it will show off how it is “reimagining smartwatches,” likely a reference to its new wearable operating system team-up with Google.

Samsung has wowed in recent years with its foldable devices – and speculation has mounted that the one-hour MWC showcase could contain a glimpse of the next-generation versions of its Galaxy Fold line-up of smartphones.

Perhaps we could also hear more about its top-end tablets, which continue to be one of the most viable rivals to Apple’s hardware, such as the iPad Air.

On top of that, there could possibly be news about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Leaked renders that surfaced online this week suggested the new set of wireless headphones will look similar to Google’s Pixel Buds and the Galaxy Buds Pro, coming in four colours: black, green, purple, and white. We will soon find out.

Our expert reviewers have had plenty of hands-on experience with Samsung’s popular devices. Don’t miss our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review.

Confused about what handset to pick up? Check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Plus vs Ultra buyer’s guide – and our expert’s picks of the best Samsung phones.

Stay with RadioTimes.com for the latest Mobile World Congress 2021 news and our live blog, below.

Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021 live blog

18:28

Samsung and Google are teaming up for better smartwatches

Samsung and Google are collaborating to enhance the wearable experience, with Galaxy watches being the first devices to enjoy the new platform.

It’s all about making the smartwatch performance better and making it easier for developers to create new experiences for the devices.

Google’s apps will be made available on the Galaxy watches and there will be also “stronger integration” between Samsung’s phones and watches. You will also be able to download new apps via the official Google Play Store – and there will soon be a variety of new watch faces available for download.

18:20

Samsung’s ecosystem is growing – and communicating better

Samsung details its growing ecosystem of devices – including the Fold and the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone – and how they integrate with its smart home company SmartThings. The focus is firmly on how its devices – from tablets to smartwatches – communicate and sync up with each other.

The S-pen is being front to more Samsung devices in the future, too.

18:15

The Samsung MWC 2021 event is going live

The Samsung Galaxy event during Mobile World Congress 2021 has started, with thousands of people tuning into the live-stream on YouTube. We will be bringing you the latest news and announcements as they are revealed.

Stay tuned!

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy MWC event

Samsung’s virtual session starts at 18:15 (19:15 CET) and can be watched via the company’s YouTube channel at the Samsung Newsroom website.

Here is the direct YouTube feed of the live stream:

What’s expected at the Samsung Galaxy MWC event

Unsurprisingly, the company has been tight-lipped about what will be revealed but teased some information via its marketing for the MWC session.

An image promoting the event that was posted online featured the silhouettes of a smartwatch, smartphone, foldable and a tablet – although it was unclear if Samsung was teasing new hardware or it was simply a representation of its ecosystem of devices, such as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 phone.

Samsung appeared to clearly suggest more information would be incoming about its new watch partnership with Google. The two companies are combining Samsung’s Tizen OS with Google’s Wear OS to create a “unified wearable platform.”

“Apps will start faster, battery life will be longer, and you’ll have more choice than ever before, from devices to apps and watch faces,” Google recently tweeted.

The official Samsung press release for the MWC session stated: “Samsung will be showcasing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles.”

It continued: “Samsung will also be unveiling its vision for the future of smartwatches at the event with new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences. Furthermore, understanding how device security has never been more important than it is nowadays, the company will be sharing its latest security enhancements and innovations.”

The official MWC 2021 listing added: “We’re reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers. And we’re enhancing security, giving people the protection they need in an open and connected world.”

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Searching for a new handset? Don’t miss our in-depth guides to the best smartphone, best budget smartphone and best Samsung phones.