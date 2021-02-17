OnePlus 9 release date, price, specs and latest news

Despite having only launched its last phone, the 8T, in October last year, OnePlus is already prepping to replace it.

Its successor, the OnePlus 9, along with two other models are expected to be released in March, and with only a month to go, there is much speculation about what the phone will look like.

So far we’ve seen leaked specs and a few sneak peeks at what the OnePlus 9 could look like, but very little when it comes to confirmed details.

We expect OnePlus to reveal more about its new flagship phone closer to the time, but here is everything we know so far on the price, specs and latest news and rumours about that highly-anticipated release date.

OnePlus 9 release date

A release date for the OnePlus 9 has not been confirmed yet, but the launch is expected to take place in March 2021. This is a little earlier in the year than the OnePlus 8, which was revealed in April 2020.

The latest rumours suggest we can expect three models in total: the OnePlus 9, a premium OnePlus 9 Pro and a cheaper option that has been unofficially named the OnePlus 9E.

How much will the OnePlus 9 cost?

As with the release date, no prices have been revealed yet. However, it would be likely that the OnePlus 9 would be in the same price range as the OnePlus 8. If this is correct, expect the OnePlus 9 to cost approximately £599 in the UK and to pay £799 for the OnePlus 9 Pro model.

If there is a more budget-friendly model, this would be even cheaper. Suggestions are that the OnePlus 9E would be under £500.

OnePlus 9 specs: what will the OnePlus 9 look like?

Very little has been confirmed about the OnePlus 9’s specifications but leaks suggest the phone will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a punch hole-style front camera in the top left, like that seen on the OnePlus 8T.

Looking at the main camera, both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to have a large, rectangular set-up on the back of the phone made up of three cameras.

There have been rumours that the OnePlus 9 will have improved water and dust resistance, but this might only be for the bigger 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus already offers fast-charging with its flagship phones but the OnePlus 9 may also come with the option of wireless charging. This would be extremely welcome and there’s hope the battery life will be longer than the OnePlus 8T with the help of a bigger 4,500mAh battery.

At the moment these are only speculations, but keep an eye on this page as we’ll continue to update it with the latest news and any confirmed details of the OnePlus 9.

