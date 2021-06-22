Netflix confirms when UK fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6
The Drag Race spin-off's upcoming sixth season will be coming to Netflix later this week.
Published:
Calling all Drag Race fans in the UK: we’ve got some very important All Stars news for you.
Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 will find a home on the platform, with episodes arriving each week on the same day as their US release.
Referencing Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall’s iconic catchphrase “look over there”, Netflix took to Twitter for the announcement, writing: “We’re finally able to confirm that not only will RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 be coming to Netflix UK weekly, but new episodes will be available on THURSDAY afternoons.”
LOOK OVER THERE ⬇️⬇️⬇️— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 22, 2021
We're finally able to confirm that not only will RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 be coming to @NetflixUK weekly, but new episodes will be available on 𝙏𝙃𝙐𝙍𝙎𝘿𝘼𝙔 afternoons. 🏁🏁🏁
In a follow-up tweet, the streamer added that exact timings for each episode’s release are yet to be confirmed but they’ll be announced as soon as possible.
Netflix has hosted Drag Race spin-off All Stars for UK fans since season four while, over in the US, the series recently moved from VH1 to Paramount Plus, a new subscription service from ViacomCBS.
The show announced the full RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 cast last month, featuring queens from Drag Race season two up to season 12.
For the first time in Drag Race history, the All Stars cast will feature two transgender contestants, with season two’s Kylie Sonique Love and season four’s Jiggly Caliente competing in the upcoming episodes.
There will also be three queens returning to All Stars for a second time, with All Stars season one queens Pandora Boxx and Yara Sofia joining All Stars 2’s Ginger Minj ingetting another chance to take part in the spin-off series again.