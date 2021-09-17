Apple iPhone 13 deals: what Sky Mobile has to offer

The iPhone 13 series promises to be some of the best phones Apple has released yet – and it’s not long until you can have one in your hands.

Powered by the lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip, the line-up has upgraded cameras, enhanced battery life, a stunning OLED display and better storage options than ever. There’s never been a better time to jump into the iOS experience.

The four models coming on 24th September – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – are all premium handsets, but luckily you can already get fantastic deals if you are buying or taking out a contract this year.

Sky Mobile is leading the charge and is a great destination if you’re shopping for Apple iPhone 13 deals and offers after the pre-orders go live, with incentives that allow you to quickly and easily add or change data plans and upgrade in the future.

One of Sky Mobile’s most popular deals that’s attached to the iPhone 13 deals is its Swap24 contract, which lets you swap to a new phone 24 months into your 36-month contract at no additional cost.

If you want to know more about the devices, check out our guide to the iPhone 13 features and colours – which explains why now is the perfect time to upgrade.

Sky Mobile iPhone 13 pre-order deals

iPhone 13

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 starts from £779 (RRP) with 128GB storage, but Sky Mobile has you covered with great contract deals available online now:

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), 3GB of data, £33 per month , £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts.

, £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), 20GB of data, £37 per month , £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts.

, £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), 50GB of data, £42 per month, £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts.

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro has slightly more advanced specs than the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, such as the addition of a telephoto camera lens and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro isn’t any bigger than the iPhone 13, though, sticking at a 6.1-inch screen size.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), 3GB of data, £39 per month , £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts.

, £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), 20GB of data, £43 per month , £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts.

, £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), 50GB of data, £48 per month, £0 upfront cost, Swap24 36 month contract. Unlimited calls and texts.

Of course, there are also Sky Mobile contracts for the iPhone 13 mini and the 13 Pro Max. The most affordable option for the iPhone 13 mini (128GB) is a new plan that gives you 3GB of data for £30 per month on a Swap24 36-month contract.

The most affordable tariff for the new iPhone Pro Max (128GB) is a new plan giving you 3GB of data for £43 per month, also via Sky’s Swap24 36-month contract.

Why Sky Mobile packages are a great deal

If you choose to take out an iPhone 13 package with Sky Mobile, you’ll also get a variety of added benefits that make these deals stand out from the competition.

With social media scrolling and Netflix binges so popular, it’s vital to have great data plans, and choosing Sky Mobile means that you won’t lose any leftover data when the month ends. Instead, any spare data you have rolls into your Sky Piggybank for up to three years, unlike other providers. So you can use this leftover data later, share it with up to seven SIMs on your account or even exchange it for rewards.

But why use data if you don’t have to? With any Sky Mobile plan, you can stream Sky apps – including the on-demand TV service Sky Go, alongside Sky Store and Sky News – without using any of your own data.

And if you do want to change your data plan, Sky Mobile makes the process easy, allowing you to change your plan whenever you like – no questions asked.

How to join or upgrade to Sky Mobile

Joining Sky Mobile has never been easier. Simply browse the website and select the iPhone 13 you would like and the data plan that suits you best.

If you are an existing customer who wants to upgrade, you can swap to a shiny new phone anytime you like. If you are on a Swap12 (24-month contract), you can swap with no charges after a year, while anyone on Swap24 (the 36-month contract) can swap with no charges after 24 months. If you want to upgrade and keep your old phone, you can do that too.

You can also switch to Sky Mobile from another carrier – just choose a data plan, get a Sky Mobile SIM in the post and text PAC to 65075 to get a switching code. All you need to do is activate the SIM and enter the code – you’re ready to go.

