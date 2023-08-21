The setting isn't quite as cheerful, though: Instead of a fantasy, Zenless Zone Zero it set in a post-apocalyptic urban world.

It was announced in May last year, and since then we've discovered a bit more about this enigmatic new world. Scroll down and find out all we know.

While it was released over a year ago, we still don't have an exact release date. We can only speculate.

Closed beta tests known as Tuning Tests were held in August 2022. As it's been a whole year since then, we can only hope that Zenless Zone Zero is in its final stages.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Zenless Zone Zero?

The recruitment for the closed beta tests for Zenless Zone Zero ended on the 27th July last year, so we're afraid that ship has sailed.

Unfortunately the game isn't on Steam yet, or any other store for that matter. As soon as anything changes, we'll update this page.

Which consoles and platforms can play Zenless Zone Zero?

So far, we know that Zenless Zone Zero will release on Steam, iOS, and Android.

As Genshin Impact also released on PlayStation, however, we'd bet good money that Zenless Zone Zero will too. Time will tell, and we'll let you know here if anything surfaces!

Zenless Zone Zero gameplay and story details

Unlike previous HoYoverse titles, Zenless Zone Zero looks like it'll be implementing roguelike elements. This replaces the the open-world structure of Genshin.

However, the combat looks very similar it its 2020 spiritual predecessor, so at least fans will be familiar with the nitty gritties.

The whole gameplay loop seems to centre around jumping into mysterious holes in the ground, and defeating the monsters within...

Which brings us to the story: Set in a post-apocalyptic world in which most of humanity has been wiped out, the plot takes place in the city of New Eridu. The aforementioned holes in the ground that our protagonists will explore are called "Hollows", and it's a safe bet that they have something to do with the apocalypse.

Is there a Zenless Zone Zero trailer?

There is indeed a trailer! You can check it out below, and experience the wacky visuals for yourself:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.