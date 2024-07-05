As this is a live service game, expect the list of Agents to grow as we move forward. New characters are bound to be added in upcoming limited-time character banners.

Each different character has something new to add to the game and comes with its own rarity rank. This does mean some will be more difficult to unlock than others using the game’s gacha mechanic.

Luckily, there are a few characters you will unlock for free, simply by playing ZZZ.

Read on for the full list of Zenless Zone Zero characters and how to unlock them.

How many characters are in Zenless Zone Zero?

As of writing, there are 20 characters in Zenless Zone Zero, but not all of them are playable and not all of them are available in-game.

There are 20 confirmed playable Agents in ZZZ but, in reality, only 19 are actually playable. This is because you are asked to choose between Belle or Wise at the start of the game. If you choose Belle, Wise is not playable and is instead your assistant. Choose Wise? Belle is not playable and is your assistant.

As time passes, more new characters are sure to be added. 20 is the number at the game’s launch. We’ll update this page when new characters are confirmed.

How to unlock Zenless Zone Zero characters

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo, COGNOSPHERE PTE

To unlock most characters in Zenless Zone Zero, you need to pull them from the game’s gacha features – AKA: Signal Search.

Certain characters will be temporarily boosted during banners in the Signal Search Exclusive Channel. You’ll need to spend Encrypted Master Tapes to pull on temporary character banners. On the Stable Channel, meanwhile, you use Master Tapes.

Keep an eye out for ZZZ codes to earn more items needed to purchase Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes.

Some characters, though, you’ll receive for free as you play through the game.

When you start the game, you’ll be asked to pick from one of Belle or Wise to be your main protagonist – the other you don’t choose will be your assistant.

During the tutorial, you’ll unlock Anby, Nicole, and Billy. As you progress further through the game, you’ll unlock Ben Bigger the bear (complete Chapter 2 Story 1) and Soukaku (complete Shinyu Defence 3-4, must be Inter-Knot level 30 and complete Chapter 2).

You should unlock Corin via your in-game mailbox – she was a pre-registration reward.

Full list of Zenless Zone Zero characters

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

The full list of Zenless Zone Zero characters is as follows:

Belle

Wise

Alexandrina Sebastiane

Anby Demara

Anton Ivanov

Ben Bigger

Billy Kid

Corin Wickes

Ellen Joe

Grace Howard

Hoshimi Miyabi

Koleda Belobog

Luciana de Montefio

Nekomiya Mana

Nicole Demara

Piper Wheel

Soldier 11

Soukaku

Von Lycaon

Zhu Yuan

For more information on each character, read on. Click the links on each character names to watch their trailer!

Belle and Wise

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

The main protagonists of ZZZ, you choose from one of Belle or Wise at the start of the game. Whichever of the two siblings you don’t select will become your assistant instead.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“Are you the new master? Rina from Victoria Housekeeping, at your service.”

Alexandrina is an S-Rank Electric Support-type Agent.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“Target confirmed. Commencing the operation.”

Anby is an A-Rank Electric Stun-type Agent. You unlock Anby by playing through the game’s tutorial.

Anton Ivanov

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“Tough job? I got this!”

Anton is an A-Rank Electric Attack-type Agent.

Ben Bigger

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“I’m kind of a math nerd, but that doesn’t stop me from beating on some thugs.”

Ben Bigger is an A-Rank Fire Defence-type Agent. Unlock Ben by completing Chapter 2 Story 1.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“The Starlight Knights never lose Hahaha!”

Billy is an A-Rank Physical Attack-type Agent. You unlock Billy by playing through the tutorial.

Corin Wickes

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“Can someone like me really manage?”

Corin is an A-Rank Physical Attack-type Agent. Corin was a pre-registration reward, you should unlock her from your in-game mailbox.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

"Ah, another annoying commission… I should’ve taken a different shift."

Ellen is an S-Rank Ice Attack-type Agent.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“Such sharp and strong lines, truly beautiful… I can’t help but want to open it up and take a look.”

Grace is an S-Rank Electric Anomaly-type Agent.

Hoshimi Miyabi

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

The head of Hollow Special Operations Section 6, and the successor of a renowned martial art family in New Eridu.

Not yet released, Hoshimi Miyabi uses Ice attacks.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“I’m Belobog Heavy Industries’ president, Koleda.”

Koleda is an S-Rank Fire Stun-type Agent.

Luciana de Montefio

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“An honoured guest just arrived. Allow me, Lady Lucy, to entertain you!”

Luciana de Montefio (or, Lucy) is an A-Rank Fire Support-type Agent.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“The best mackerel is always the one you haven’t eaten yet~”

Nekoyima (Nekomata) is an S-Rank Physical Attack-type Agent.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“A wise choice! But I should warn you, my services don’t come cheap!”

The leader of the odd-job agency the Cunning Hares, Nicole is an A-Rank Ether Support-type Agent. You unlock Nicole by playing through the tutorial.

Piper Wheel

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“Need a lift? Don’t forget to buckle up.”

Piper is an A-Rank Ether Support-type Agent.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“I don’t care where you’ve been, but whatever the case, I await my orders.”

Soldier 11 is an S-Rank Fire Attack-type Agent.

Soukaku

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“I’m happy as long as I can always eat my fill~”

Soukaku is an A-Rank Ice Support-type Agent. Unlock Soukaku for free by completing Shinyu Defence 3-4, must be Inter-Knot level 30 and complete Chapter 2.

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“Your personal attendant Lycaon, at your service.”

Von is an S-Rank Ice Stun-type Agent.

Zhu Yuan

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

“Leader of Public Security’s Criminal Investigation team, Zhu Yuan, standing by.”

Zhu Yuan is an S-Rank Ether Attack-type Agent.

