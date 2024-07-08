Developed by MiHoYo — best known for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail – Zenless Zone Zero is set in the futuristic city of New Eridu, where most of humanity has been eradicated by supernatural disasters known as Hollows. Monsters appear from these called Ethereals with players taking up the role of a "Proxy" to not only take down the invaders but recruit others to help do so.

Now to celebrate the game's release, lots of events are taking place including the New City Visitor's Passport check-in event. To make sure you don't miss out on a thing, we've broken down how the event works and how to get all the free rewards before it's too late.

How does daily check-in work? Process explained

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo, COGNOSPHERE PTE

Before the daily check-in can be accessed, you need to complete the first hour of Zenless Zone Zero and reach Inter-Knot level eight. Once done, this ends with the Events tab being unlocked in the main menu. Within this, you will find ongoing events or ones planned for the coming weeks.

The one to look out for is the New City Visitor's Passport, an event that requires the player to log in every day to claim the reward. It must be done for seven days to unlock everything available, so you need to come back every day for one week in total.

What are the New City Visitor's Passport daily check-in rewards?

Zenless Zone Zero. MiHoYo

The daily check-in rewards consist of 10 Encrypted Master Tapes, which are used for pulling character banners for the cyborg agent Ellen Joe. The check-in event reads as such: "Obtain your New City Visitor's Passport, collect stamps, and starry your New Eridu life."

The full list of rewards are as below:

Day 1 – Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 2 – Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 3 – Encrypted Master Tape x2

Day 4 – Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 5 – Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 6 – Encrypted Master Tape x1

Day 7 – Encrypted Master Tape x3

Once all the rewards have been claimed, the event page will then be closed at 16:00 local time the following day.

Zenless Zone Zero is available across PlayStation 5, iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows.

