Zenless Zone Zero codes: Full list and how to redeem
Time for some free rewards!
If you’re looking to get the most out of the game, you’ll want to redeem as many Zenless Zone Zero codes as possible.
You can redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero to unlock new items including Polychromes, Dennies, Investigator Logs, Power Supplies, Energy Modules and more.
It’s worth doing.
New codes come and go, so we’ll do our best to keep this page updated with the currently active ZZZ codes – starting with the game’s launch month of July 2024.
Read on to find the full list of Zenless Zone Zero codes. Before we get to them, though, it’s worth knowing how to redeem them first.
How to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero
You can redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes in-game or on the official code redemption website. It’s worth noting that you must reach Inter-Knot Level 5 before you can redeem any ZZZ code.
Here’s how to redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes in-game:
- Open the menu
- Choose 'More'
- Click on 'Redemption Code'
- Input the code you wish to redeem
- Select 'Redeem'
You’ll find all your rewards from code redemption in your in-game mailbox.
To redeem a ZZZ code on the official site, do the following:
- Head to the Zenless Zone Zero Redemption Code website
- Sign in to your HoYoverse account – link your created character and link it to your account
- Select the server you play in
- Obtain the character nickname you want to redeem the code for
- Input the code you wish to redeem in 'Redemption Code' section
- Click 'Redeem'
Once you’ve redeemed a code on the official site, your reward items will appear in-game in your mailbox.
Full list of codes in Zenless Zone Zero
As of the game’s launch in July 2024, there are a few active, working Zenless Zone Zero codes. You can only use each code once per account character, so don’t go trying the same code again and again.
The full list of working codes in Zenless Zone Zero in July 2024 is as follows (and the rewards you’ll get for redeeming them):
- ZZZ2024 | 50 Polychromes and 6,000 Dennies – this code doesn’t work if you’ve already redeemed ‘ZZZTVCM’
- ZZZTVCM | 50 Polychromes and 6,000 Dennies – this code doesn’t work if you’ve already redeemed ‘ZZZ2024’
- ZZZFREE100 | 300 Polychromes, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs and three W-Engine Energy Modules – expires 11th July 2024
- ZENLESSGIFT | 50 Polychromes, two Official Investigator Logs, three W-Engine Power Supplies and one Bangboo Algorithm Module
- ZENLESSLAUNCH | 60 Polychromes and 6,666 Dennies
We'll do our best to keep this list up to date as new codes are confirmed and old ones stop working. Now, get out there and start redeeming those ZZZ codes for some great freebies!
