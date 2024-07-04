It’s worth doing.

New codes come and go, so we’ll do our best to keep this page updated with the currently active ZZZ codes – starting with the game’s launch month of July 2024.

Read on to find the full list of Zenless Zone Zero codes. Before we get to them, though, it’s worth knowing how to redeem them first.

How to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero

You can redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes in-game or on the official code redemption website. It’s worth noting that you must reach Inter-Knot Level 5 before you can redeem any ZZZ code.

Here’s how to redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes in-game:

Open the menu

Choose 'More'

Click on 'Redemption Code'

Input the code you wish to redeem

Select 'Redeem'

You’ll find all your rewards from code redemption in your in-game mailbox.

To redeem a ZZZ code on the official site, do the following:

Head to the Zenless Zone Zero Redemption Code website

Sign in to your HoYoverse account – link your created character and link it to your account

Select the server you play in

Obtain the character nickname you want to redeem the code for

Input the code you wish to redeem in 'Redemption Code' section

Click 'Redeem'

Once you’ve redeemed a code on the official site, your reward items will appear in-game in your mailbox.

Full list of codes in Zenless Zone Zero

As of the game’s launch in July 2024, there are a few active, working Zenless Zone Zero codes. You can only use each code once per account character, so don’t go trying the same code again and again.

The full list of working codes in Zenless Zone Zero in July 2024 is as follows (and the rewards you’ll get for redeeming them):

ZZZ2024 | 50 Polychromes and 6,000 Dennies – this code doesn’t work if you’ve already redeemed ‘ZZZTVCM’

| 50 Polychromes and 6,000 Dennies – this code doesn’t work if you’ve already redeemed ‘ZZZTVCM’ ZZZTVCM | 50 Polychromes and 6,000 Dennies – this code doesn’t work if you’ve already redeemed ‘ZZZ2024’

| 50 Polychromes and 6,000 Dennies – this code doesn’t work if you’ve already redeemed ‘ZZZ2024’ ZZZFREE100 | 300 Polychromes, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs and three W-Engine Energy Modules – expires 11th July 2024

| 300 Polychromes, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs and three W-Engine Energy Modules – expires 11th July 2024 ZENLESSGIFT | 50 Polychromes, two Official Investigator Logs, three W-Engine Power Supplies and one Bangboo Algorithm Module

| 50 Polychromes, two Official Investigator Logs, three W-Engine Power Supplies and one Bangboo Algorithm Module ZENLESSLAUNCH | 60 Polychromes and 6,666 Dennies

We'll do our best to keep this list up to date as new codes are confirmed and old ones stop working. Now, get out there and start redeeming those ZZZ codes for some great freebies!

