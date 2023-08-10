On top of adding a whole new region to explore, the 4.0 update in Genshin Impact adds in new and returning Banners, new events, and will presumably make a load of balance and gameplay changes/fixes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.0 release date, the latest news on Fontaine, and everything else it’s adding.

The Genshin Impact 4.0 release date is Wednesday 16 August 2023, the developer has confirmed. Its launch time in the UK is expected to be 4am on 16 August, meaning those in the USA should get to download and play the new update from the late evening on 15 August.

The launch timings are based on previous update releases in Genshin Impact and how long its servers went down for maintenance for them. 4.0, therefore, could be ready to play just before or after 4am.

Our advice? Just get up at your normal time on the 16th and the update should be live and ready for you to download.

Fontaine news: What do we know about Genshin Impact 4.0?

The major new addition to Genshin Impact following the 4.0 update is the introduction of Fontaine. This prosperous new region is ruled by the Hydro Archon Focalors and has three main sections to explore: Belleau Region, Beryl Region, and Court of Fontaine Region.

There will be plenty to do and discover in Fontaine. Expect new quests, NPC characters, and enemies galore. Following the 4.0 update, you’ll also be able to swim underwater and explore the depths below. Pick up those recovery orbs to restore your aquatic stamina!

It’s worth checking out the version 4.0 “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason” trailer if you want to see the main changes and additions being made to Genshin Impact in the 4.0 update in action. Watch it below:

As you can see in the trailer above, three new playable characters are being added to Genshin Impact following the version 4.0 update. These are Lynette, Lyney, and Freminet.

On top of all that, four new events will take place during the lifespan of version 4.0:

Mega Meka Melee Three mini-games: Dance Dance Resolution, Torrential Turbulent Challenge, and Efficacy Testing Simulation Arena Rewards: Four-star Bennett unlock, Primogems, Mora, Talent level-up Materials, Character Ascension Materials, Sanctifying Essence, Character EXP Materials, Crown of Insight, Weapon Enhancement Materials

Relic Records: Creations of the Hydro Nation Rewards: Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, Weapon Enhancement Materials, Character EXP Materials, Mora

Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment Rewards: Primogems, Talent level-up Materials, Mora, Character EXP Materials

Verdict of Blades Rewards: Primogems, Talent level-up Materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, Weapon Enhancement Materials, Mora



When the full patch notes are live, we’ll update this page with relevant correct information.

