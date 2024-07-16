Developed by MiHoYo – best known for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail – it's no surprise that some faces from the Chinese studio's past titles show up once more.

On top of this, some voices have popped up in the Mushroom Kingdom, the Disney Channel, Marvel and the Yakuza series. So there's a good chance you might know one or two of these names.

Zenless Zone Zero voice actors: Full cast list

Zenless Zone Zero. MiHoYo

Zenless Zone Zero has four sets of languages available when it comes to voice acting, including English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

The full voice cast has yet to be fully identified, so as soon as it is, we'll make sure to update this piece.

Alexandrina Sebastiane – Satomi Arai (JP)

Anby Demara – Sam Slade (EN), Atsumi Tanezaki (JP)

Anton Ivanov – Shinichiro Kamio (JP)

Belle – Courtney Steele (EN)

Ben Bigger – Kenji Hamada (JP)

Billy Kid – Yu Hayashi (JP)

Corin Wickes – Hiromi Igarashi (JP)

Ellen Joe – Giselle Fernandez (EN), Shion Wakayama (JP)

Grace Howard – Chelsea Kwoka (EN), Haruka Shiraishi (JP)

Koleda Belobog – Yuka Iguchi (JP)

Lucian de Montefio – Courtney Lin (EN), Ayaka Asai (JP)

Lucy – Courtney Lin (EN)

Nekomiya Mana – Sayuri Hara (JP)

Nicole Demara – Yu Serizawa (JP)

Piper Wheel – Suzie Yeung (EN), Manaka Iwami (JP)

Qingyi – Kira Buckland (EN)

Soldier 11 – Yukiyo Fujii (JP)

Soukaku – Machico (JP)

Von Lycaon – Nicholas Thurkettle (EN), Chikahiro Kobayashi (JP)

Wise – Stephen Fu (EN)

Zhu Yuan – Alaina Wis (EN), Marina Inoue (JP)

Where do you know the Zenless Zone Zero voice actors from?

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

Zenless Zone Zero is made up of many names throughout the voice acting industry, with lots of recognisable credits. Here are a few you might have heard of before.

Giselle Fernandez

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Giselle Fernandez has appeared in several animated shows including American Girl Doll and Barbie.

When it comes to video games, their most notable roles are Aloy in the Horizon crossover with Genshin Impact as well as Princess Daisy in Super Mario Wonder.

Suzie Yeung

Suzie Yeung is a name that has been associated with anime for a long time, having voiced roles in everything from Chainsaw Man (Makima) to Digimon Adventure (Mimi) to Pokémon Evolutions (Jupiter).

In video games, Yeung played Eula in Genshin Impact, Chitose Fujinomiya in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Hanya in Honaki: Star Rail. Most notably, they played Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Satomi Arai

Satomi Arai is a prominent name in the Japanese voice-acting community, having appeared in tons of anime, video games and plenty of dubbing across US TV shows. Some of these include London in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Zoey Bartlet in The West Wing and Joss Possible in Kim Possible.

In video games, they can be found across Octopath Traveler II (Dolcinaea), Fire Emblem Heroes (Loki) and Crash Tag Team Racing (Coco).

Stephen Fu

Originally studying molecular biology, Stephen Fu moved into voice acting with hundreds of roles, such as Leon Volclain in Starfield, Wolfie in Genshin Impact, Jamie in Street Fighter 6, Shun Akiyama in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Lex in Unicorn Overload.

They also played several additional voices in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. On top of this, Fu did the English dub for Cho Sang-woo in Squid Game.

Zenless Zone Zero is available across PlayStation 5, iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows.

