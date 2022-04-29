Good news, as far as we're concerned, as we can't get enough of it, and that is without the added bonus of codes that can be used to nab yourself some much needed freebies.

The popularity of Genshin Impact took many by surprise, but it's definitely proven itself as a game that deserves the love, and we imagine we'll still be hearing its name for a long time to come.

The codes do change semi-regularly, but there are a few out there at the moment that are working and we have them all listed for you below! So here is all you need to know about codes in All Genshin Impact!

How to use codes in Genshin Impact

To use codes, you need to have set your character up and made your way all the way to Level 10. Once you're there, you are free to use them as you wish!

Now just follow these instructions:

Open the game up and then select your profile icon in the top left of your screen.

Head to settings and then accounts

Click the Redeem button and then tap in the code – hit accept and you are done.

What codes are working in Genshin Impact?

We have three active codes at the moment and here they all are:

Paimon Extension on Twitch: All Primogem ×60 – This one is valid until Tuesday, 10th May but to receive the code you will need to take part in the minigame.

MS7C3SV8DMZH: All Primogem ×60 and Adventurer’s Experience ×5

GENSHINGIFT: All Primogem ×50 and Heroes Wit x3. This one should run indefinitely and it can be found in promotional adverts on YouTube. This one may ring a bell a it hit its maximum usage last August, happily it is up and running again.

As mentioned, codes come and go in Genshin Impact and these will no doubt change in the near future. We will keep tabs here and update this page as and when new codes are added.

