But what if you want to try and get yourself some bonus goodies, are there codes you can use to give yourself a solid crystal boost?

The Cookie Run Kingdom games are onto their sixth outing. The franchise doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Well, the answer is yes, there are codes out there that can give you extra things to get a decent amount of loot. The codes do change, but there are a few out there at the moment that are working.

So here is all you need to know about codes in All Cookie Run Kingdom!

How to use codes in Cookie Run Kingdom

Happily, using a code in Cookie Run Kingdom couldn't be simpler and all you need to do is follow a few easy steps.

First, head to the menu button in the top right of the screen

Now click 'Info', and next is 'Settings'

After that, make your way to the DevPlay Coupon Page

Enter your player ID

Now enter the codes

And that's it – job done. When you next check the game's Mailbox it should be full of all your shiny rewards. If it isn't, just restart the game and you'll be good to go.

What codes are working in Cookie Run Kingdom?

We only have two active codes at the moment and here they both are:

DEVNOW40MKINGDOM: 5,000 Crystals, 1,500 Rainbow Cubes, 250,000 Coins, 80 Topping Pieces, 30 Time Jumpers, 30 10-min Speed-up, 8 Aurora Compasses, 8 Aurora Bricks and 8 Aurora Pillars

2022PPLSCHOICETY: 3,000 Crystals and 1,000 Rainbow Cubes

As mentioned, codes come and go in Cookie Run Kingdom, and these will no doubt change in the near future. We will keep tabs here and update this page as and when new codes are added.

