After first releasing in 2016, Clash Royale is still enjoyed to this day by millions of players, and you can improve your odds of beating them by using Clash Royale Codes.

We’ve got the full list of Clash Royale codes, QR codes, and how to redeem them explained!

With that all said, let’s get to all the Clash Royale codes!

Full list of Clash Royale codes for December 2025

Below is the full list of working Clash Royale codes for December 2025:

TRUSTYTURRET – Hero Musketeer emote

– Hero Musketeer emote WHENHOGSFLY! – Flying Royal Hogs emote

– Flying Royal Hogs emote REINABARRIGA – Snoring Dragon banner set

When more codes are added or the above are no longer valid, then we will update this page. Keep your eyes peeled!

And if you want to know how to redeem Clash Royale codes, read on.

How to redeem codes in Clash Royale

To redeem codes in Clash Royale, you need to head to the official Supercell store and follow these steps:

Log in with Supercell ID

Scroll down to the bottom until you reach ‘Redeem a Store Code’

Enter the code in the text box below

Press ‘Submit’

If you don’t have a Supercell ID, in the app, select the burger menu (the button with three horizontal lines) and select ‘Supercell ID’ at the bottom, which is in yellow.

From there, you can create your Supercell ID and then proceed with the steps above.

Full list of Clash Royale QR codes for December 2025

As well as traditional codes, there are also QR codes that you can scan with your phone's camera app. Doing so will take you to the rewards page in Clash Royale.

Alternatively, you can just click on the image and it will take you to the reward.

The full list of Clash Royale QR codes for December 2025 can be found below:

Snowcapped Summit Banner

Snowcapped Summit Banner QR code Supercell, Radio Times

Creator Showdown Magic Lucky Chest

Creator Showdown Magic Lucky Chest QR code. Supercell, Radio Times

Mr Brightside Banner

Creator Showdown Two Magic Lucky Chests

Two Magic Lucky Chests QR Code. Supercell, Radio Times

Creator Showdown Two More Magic Lucky Chests

Two More Magic Lucky Chests QR code. Supercell, Radio Times

Magic Lucky Chest

1,000 Gold

Hot Hog Balloon Banner Frame

Hot Dog Balloon banner QR code. Supercell, Radio Times

Hamelia Hoghart Banner Decoration

Hamelia Hoghart Banner Decoration QR code. Supercell, Radio Times

67 Emote

Royal Ghost Boo Emote

Royal Ghost Boo Emote QR code. Supercell, Radio Times

And that's all! Once more QR codes are added, or some are removed, we will update this page accordingly.

