When will the Chainsaw Man movie be released?

While there is no firm release date yet, it is likely the film will come out in late 2024.

What will the Chainsaw Man movie be about?

The movie will follow the Reze arc of the manga, which took place between chapters 40 and 52 of the manga — 12 chapters long in total.

Without spoiling too much of the story, the film will see our protagonist Denji fall for a girl who has an explosive side.

Chainsaw Man Movie Cast

The cast for the Chainsaw Man film is as follows:

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji (Japanese)/Ryan Colt Levy (English)

Shiori Izawa as Pochita (Japanese)/Lindsay Seidel (English)

Reina Ueda as Reze (Japanese)/Alexis Tipton (English)

Tomori Kusunoki as Makima (Japanese)/Suzie Yeung (English)

Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa (Japanese)/Reagan Murdock (English)

Fairouz Ai as Power (Japanese)/Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama (Japanese)/Bryn Apprill (English)

Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe (Japanese)/Jason Douglas (English)

Is there a Chainsaw Man movie trailer?

There isn't a full trailer yet, but we have been treated to a beautiful teaser trailer.

