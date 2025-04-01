Chainsaw Man: The Movie finally has release date confirmed for this year
The movie will have a global rollout later this year.
Three years on from the release of the Chainsaw Man anime series, the long-awaited sequel film finally has a confirmed release date.
While it had already been announced that the movie, titled Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, would open on 19th September 2025 in Japan, Sony Pictures has now confirmed during its CinemaCon panel that it will be released in the United States on 29th October 2025.
This will be part of a global rollout of over 80 countries, which is set to begin from 24th September 2025.
Other release dates for specific territories have not yet been confirmed.
The film and its preceding series are both based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.
The official synopsis for the series says: "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita.
"Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.
"One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as Chainsaw Man – a man with a devil's heart."
The movie will adapt the Bomb Girl arc from Fujimoto’s manga, and will take place directly after the events of the show's first season.
The synopsis for the film says: "Denji became Chainsaw Man, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café."
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in the US on 29th October 2025.
