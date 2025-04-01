This will be part of a global rollout of over 80 countries, which is set to begin from 24th September 2025.

Other release dates for specific territories have not yet been confirmed.

The film and its preceding series are both based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita.

"Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.

Read more:

"One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as Chainsaw Man – a man with a devil's heart."

The movie will adapt the Bomb Girl arc from Fujimoto’s manga, and will take place directly after the events of the show's first season.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The synopsis for the film says: "Denji became Chainsaw Man, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café."

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in the US on 29th October 2025.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.