What is the current banner in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

The current Zenless Zone Zero character banner is the Mellow Waveride banner, which stars Ellen as the featured character.

Ellen (Attack-type) is the featured S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero’s current banner. She makes use of powerful Ice attacks and you will want to unlock her for sure.

There are two other boosted A-Rank characters included, too: Anton (Electric, Attack-type) and Soukaku (Ice, Support-type).

The Mellow Waveride Ellen banner end date is Wednesday 24th July 2024.

During this banner, you’ll get an A-Rank or higher Signal guaranteed in 10 searches and an S-Rank Signal guaranteed in 90 searches.

Running alongside the Ellen character banner is the Deep Sea Visitor W-Engine weapon banner. Along with the S-Rank weapon, the boosted A-Rank weapons in this banner are Bashful Demon (Support-type) and Drill Rig – Red Axis (Attack-type).

You’ll get an A-Rank or higher Signal guaranteed in 10 searches and an S-Rank guaranteed in 80 searches.

When does the next banner arrive in Zenless Zone Zero?

The next Zenless Zone Zero banner starts on Wednesday 24th July 2024, it has been confirmed by the developer.

Temporary character banners and weapon banners last three weeks in ZZZ, so when the Ellen banner comes to an end, we’ll have the next character banner ready and waiting for us to try our luck.

What is the next banner in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero. miHoYo

The next banner in Zenless Zone Zero is the Unswerving Bullet banner, which stars the new character Zhu Yuan as the featured character.

Zhu Yuan (Attack-type) uses Ether attacks and is the featured S-Rank character in ZZZ’s next banner due to start on 24th July 2024.

Two A-Rank boosted characters also appear on the banner: Ben (Fire, Defence-type) and Nicole (Ether, Support-type).

During this banner, you’ll get an A-Rank or higher Signal guaranteed in 10 searches and an S-Rank Signal guaranteed in 90 searches.

The next W-Engine banner is the Riot Suppressor Mark VI weapon barrier. Joining the S-Rank weapon are the A-Rank boosted weapons The Vault (Support-type) and Big Cylinder (Defence-type). This weapon banner will run alongside the Zhu Yuan character banner.

You’ll get an A-Rank or higher Signal guaranteed in 10 searches and an S-Rank guaranteed in 80 searches.

