While they might seem random, they are actually found in specific locations and from NPCs that will gift you the HIA coins depending on the time of day. It's also worth noting that you might need to teleport to another district and back again between each coin to reset the location and move on to the next one.

So with that, we've rounded up every HIA coin in Zenless Zone Zero from each location in the game and broken down how to get each one. We've also added a video aid for those who prefer a visual guide.

Zenless Zone Zero Hia Coins: Sixth Street

There are 18 HIA Commemorative Coins in the Sixth Street collection.

Coin #1 – Found with a Fragrant Plant outside the coffee shop in the morning.

Coin #2 – Talk to Elis at the Noodle Shop, then Sage the Barrel and then Elis once again.

Coin #3 – Speak to Jonah by the arcade in the evening.

Coin #4 – Speak with Sjal in the morning by the noodle shop.

Coin #5 – Mr Panda is found outside the coffee shop in the afternoon. A coin can be found on the table.

Coin #6 – By the record store, a crate can be found on the floor to the left in the afternoon.

Coin #7 – Pay 300 Dennies to Roy who can be found in front of the convenience store in the evening.

Coin #8 – Found in a skip by Officer Mewmew in the evening.

Coin #9 – Speak to Lupita by the convenience store in the afternoon.

Coin #10 – Find Mrs Yami by the parking sign opposite the video store, before speaking to one of the Bangboo devices in the convenience store. Then return to Mrs. Yami for the coin. This all has to be done in the morning.

Coin #11 – Talk to Gerant by the Remodelling Shop, then head over to Sia by the newspaper stall. Once you've spoken with Sia, head back to Gerant for the coin.

Coin #12 – Speak to Pavol by the convenience store in the afternoon, then talk to Sage and then return to speak to Pavol once more.

Coin #13 – Lou can be found outside the Remodelling Shop in the morning. Speak to him, then head up the stairs to the left where a coin is found in an empty crate.

Coin #14 – Speak to Clara who is standing next to a parking sign by the record store in the afternoon. Take a photo of Clara and speak to her again to unlock the coin.

Coin #15 – Head to the video store and a coin is located in a locker within the staff room.

Coin #16 – Speak to Travis by the video store in the afternoon.

Coin #17 – A Skateboard Bench by the Gadget Store glows on an evening.

Coin #18 – Head to the convenience store and speak to Hannah. Then interact with the vending machine by choosing the refund button before speaking with Hannah again.

Zenless Zone Zero Hia Coins: Brant Street Construction Site

There are 10 HIA Commemorative Coins in the Brant Street Construction Site collection.

Coin #1 – Yang can be found next to lots of pipes in the evenings. Speak with him before interacting with a Sulking Builderboo hiding in the centre of the pipe. Wait until it leaves the pipe, speak again and the coin is yours.

Coin #2 – Ironhead can be found around the centre right-hand side of the construction site. Speak to them to get the coin.

Coin #3 – Speak to Kaede by the lift on the left in the morning, then talk to Cole opposite her before finally returning to Kaede and speaking once again.

Coin #4 – Li is standing near a pallet with cement bags on it. Speak with him then interact with the cement bags themselves before talking with Li once more.

Coin #5 – Luka can be found in the storage area in the morning. Pay him either 500 or 50 Dennies to get the coin.

Coin #6 – Speak to Ronnie who can be found in the morning to the right of the lift. Take a photo of the Kousaka in front of Ronnie and the speak to her again.

Coin #7 – Talk to Becky by the storage area in the morning.

Coin #8 – Find Jen near a bunch of crates in the evening, then after talking to her speak to Kaishu who is found by your car and the blue shipping container. He will then gift you the coin.

Coin #9 – Speak to Gray by the orange truck in the afternoon.

Coin #10 – First, talk to Kaidou near the shipping containers in the top-left corner before speaking with Pepper, the bear, and finally Kaidou again. All of this needs to be done in the afternoon.

Zenless Zone Zero Hia Coins: Ballet Twins Road

There are 10 HIA Commemorative Coins in the Ballet Twins Road collection.

Coin #1 – Head up the stairs and across the path to see a ladder leaning up against a wall. Interact with the ladder in the morning to gain the coin.

Coin #2 – Interact with a takeout bag found on a bench in the morning. A man in a beige jumper and cap is staring at it for reference.

Coin #3 – Opposite Officer Mewmew on a bench with a girl staring at it in the afternoon.

Coin #4 – Found in a magazine stand next to a bunch of lockers in the hallway during the afternoon.

Coin #5 – Talk to Kalbara looking over the balcony on the second floor in the afternoon.

Coin #6 – A telephone on the second floor in the evening.

Coin #7 – A coin can be found stuck in the vending machine on the second floor during the evening.

Coin #8 – Hidden inside a crate just to the left of the first-floor stairway in the evening.

Coin #9 – After teleporting, turn immediately around to find the coin on the edge of the platform at midnight.

Coin #10 – Then again at midnight, turn around to spot Archie who will give you a coin after saying "Yes!" to watching the latest episode of Twilight Ballet.

Zenless Zone Zero Hia Coins: Lumina Square

There are 15 HIA Commemorative Coins in the Lumina Square collection.

Coin #1 – Around the back of the Coffee Shop, speak to Emmie, who will gift a coin in the morning.

Coin #2 – Interact with a Bicycle in the cycle rack around the corner from Sage in a Barrel in the morning.

Coin #3 – Found in a Flower Bed in front of the police station during the morning.

Coin #4 – Speak to Granny Leisha found opposite Sage in a Barrell in the morning.

Coin #5 – Interact with an advertisement stand in front of the blue corner shop in the afternoon.

Coin #6 – Speak with Orlenda in the afternoon. She is found standing in front of JC Pharmacy.

Coin #7 – Talk to Lilac in the afternoon in front of the HIA building.

Coin #8 – Interact with the Broken Toy in the playground in the afternoon.

Coin #9 – Interact with the Manhole Cover by the bus stop in the evening.

Coin #10 – Speak to the singer Tashi in the centre of Lumina Square during the evening.

Coin #11 – Talk to Lynn in the evening. She is found on the right when coming out of the HIA building.

Coin #12 – Interact with a Tire found in the playground during the evening.

Coin #13 – Speak with Casey in the parking lot at midnight.

Coin #14 – Down the alley of the Gravity building, interact with the air conditioner at midnight.

Coin #15 – Talk to Ruby outside the HIA building at midnight.

Zenless Zone Zero is available across PlayStation 5, iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows.

