However, the storage space is a little small for some gamers, which isn't surprising given the fact that it's digital-only.

The Xbox Series X and S, the fourth generation of Microsoft's console, dropped almost three years ago. With the latter, they aimed to cater for everyone with a digital-only (thus cheaper) console.

At the Xbox Games Showcase, however, a new Xbox Series S was unveiled - one that looks to sort out that problem, and then some.

If you don't own a Series console yet, and you're feeling hyped about Starfield, then this might be the time to invest.

We'll share all we know about the upcoming Xbox Series S below, and we'll update the page whenever anything else emerges!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Xbox Series S Black is scheduled for released on 1st September 2023.

It's no coincidence that this is so close to Starfield's release date. The two items coming out at the same time will certainly result in lots of each being sold. Many owners of Sony's console who love Elder Scrolls and Fallout are bound to jump ship for this one. So, if you don't want to miss out, you might want to pre-order!

Can I pre-order the Xbox Series S Black console?

You can pre-order the console from the official Xbox site here. The option to pre-order was available almost immediately after the console was announced.

There's no information as to when other retailers will have Xbox Series S Black available to order, but we'll update this page as soon as we know.

What is the price of the Xbox Series S Black console?

The Xbox Series S Black has will cost $349.99. That's a little pricier than the original Series S, which makes sense given the larger storage space.

We don't have the UK price just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as we do.

Is the Xbox Series S Black console different in any other ways?

As far as we know, the only difference the Series S Black has to the original Series S is the colour (of course) and the storage space. The original series S has 512 GB, and the Black has been almost doubled to 1TB.

If anything else surfaces, we'll let you know right here!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast