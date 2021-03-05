Upcoming PlayStation games: What’s coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2021 and beyond?

Sony’s PlayStation brand is now spread across the PS4 and PS5 consoles, and there’s no shortage of upcoming games in the pipeline to keep players entertained on both platforms.

Whether you’re still using a PlayStation 4 or you’ve upgraded to the PlayStation 5, you’ll doubtless want to know what treats Sony has in the pipeline. If that sounds like you, look no further! We’ve got a curated list for you here of the upcoming PlayStation games you’ll want to be aware of.

So even if you’ve been unlucky in the hunt for PS5 stock, you’ll want to scroll a little further and find out about the upcoming PlayStation games you won’t want to miss.

Upcoming PlayStation exclusives

One of the main reasons to buy a PS4 or PS5 is to play Sony’s first-party exclusive games that you simply can’t access on any other consoles. These are some of the biggest and best upcoming PlayStation exclusives you’ll want to look out for in the coming months:

Oddworld: Soulstorm (available 6th April 2021 for PS4, PS5 and PC)

Returnal (available 30th April 2021 on PS5 only)

Deathloop (available 21st May 2021 on PS5 and PC)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (available 10th June 2021 on PS5 only)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (available 11th June 2021 on PS5)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (available 24th August 2021 on PS4, PS5 and PC)

Heavenly Bodies (available August 2021 on PS4, PS5 and PC)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (coming October 2021 to PS5 and PC)

Stray (coming October 2021 to PS4, PS5 and PC)

Project Athia (coming January 2022 to PS5 and PC)

God of War: Ragnarok (release date TBC – it’s definitely coming to PS5, but a PS4 release has not been confirmed)

Gran Turismo 7 (release date TBC – coming to PS5 only)

Horizon Forbidden West (release date TBC – coming to PS5 and PS4)

Final Fantasy 16 (release date TBC – coming to PS5 and PC)

Sifu (release date TBC – coming to PS4, PS5 and PC)

Solar Ash (release date TBC – coming to PS4, PS5 and PC)

Season (release date TBC – coming to PS5 and PC)

We can also be fairly confident that Insomniac Games is working on another Spider-Man game, to follow on from the big sequel teases in 2018’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. But until this new Spider-Man PS5 game gets confirmed, we won’t add it to the list above!

Non-exclusive upcoming PS4 and PS5 games

There are also heaps of upcoming PlayStation games that will not be exclusive to Sony’s consoles, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy them! Some of the best PS4 games were third-party titles that you could also play on Xbox consoles, and the same will surely be true when the time comes to look back on the best PS5 games. With that in mind, here are some of the upcoming non-exclusive PlayStation games that we’re most looking forward to:

That’s just a select smattering of what we have to look forward to on PlayStation consoles in the near future. There are so many more games in development, including some which we probably don’t even know about yet. Part of the fun is discovering new games that you didn’t realise were coming, but one thing is for sure at this point – PS4 and PS5 players have lots to look forward to!

