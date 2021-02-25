When is the Kena: Bridge of Spirits release date? Trailer, pre-order and latest news

Sony has lifted the lid on Kena: Bridge of Spirits, confirming the release date for this incredibly cute upcoming PS5 game. And there’s a trailer too.

Developed by Ember Labs and due to launch on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, Kena: Bridge of Spirits has such an eye-catching visual style that you might think it’s a Pixar movie at first glance. The game puts players in the role of a young female explorer, the eponymous Kena, who will team up with cute creatures known as ‘the Rot’ to piece together an intricate story and help some lost souls find peace.

Of all the PS5 games that we know of, this might just be the cutest one. But when does it come out, and what’s it all about? Keep on reading for all the essential details.

When is the Kena: Bridge of Spirits release date?

As Sony confirmed in its recent State of Play live stream, Kena: Bridge of Spirits now has an official release date of 24th August 2020. It’s something to look forward to in the summer, then, which seems fitting when you consider the game’s bright and summery colour scheme.

Can I pre-order Kena: Bridge of Spirits?

It doesn’t look like pre-orders have gone live yet for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, with neither Amazon nor Game having an active product page at the time of this sentence being written. It probably won’t be long until that situation changes, though, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated on that front.

We do know a little about the pricing situation, though, with IGN reporting that there will be a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Digital Edition to choose from. The Standard Edition will cost $39.99 USD, while the Deluxe version will cost $49.99. The bonus materials included with the Deluxe version consist of the full musical soundtrack, a silver staff to use in the game, and golden ‘skins’ for your cute creatures.

Which platforms is Kena: Bridge of Spirits on?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch on PS4, PS5 and PC, with the Epic Games Store handling the PC part of the equation. PlayStation fans who haven’t yet overcome the PS5 stock issues will surely be glad to hear that the game isn’t being locked away exclusively on the hard-to-buy new console.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits gameplay and story details

An official listing on the PlayStation website describes the game like so: “Immerse yourself in a story-driven action-adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat. Play as Kena, a young Spirit Guide travelling to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine.”

Teasing some more of specifics, the webpage continues, “Find and grow a team of tiny spirits known as the Rot who maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Enhance your companions’ abilities, create new ways to manipulate the environment and uncover the secrets of a forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.”

Is there a Kena: Bridge of Spirits trailer?

A brand new trailer for Kena: Bridge of Spirits has just arrived, cementing the sense that this could be one of the best PS5 games of the year, especially in terms of visuals. Take a look here:

