Deathloop release date: UK release, trailer, story and news

A Playstation exclusive for at least 12 months, Deathloop comes from the studio that brought you the Dishonored games and looks set to be a mind-bending time-loop that will keep us guessing until completion.

But when is the violent Groundhog Day like title being released, and what’s it all about?

Here’s everything we know so far about Deathloop.

When is Deathloop’s release date?

It’s a springtime launch for Deathloop with the game set to debut on 21st May, 2021. As for other consoles, they will be able to host the game a year later so do not expect to be playing it on the Xbox until May 2022 at the earliest.

What platforms can I get Deathloop on?

Deathloop will be available on the next-generation console the PS5 with Sony confirming it is a PS5 exclusive. A release is expected down the line for other consoles such as the Xbox Series X.

Deathloop story: What is Deathloop about?

As per the official synopsis, here is what you can expect from the Deathloop story:

“Deathloop transports you to the mysterious island of Blackreef, where an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins will determine the island’s future. As Colt, you must find a way to put an end to the time-loop trapping the island in an endless cycle, all while being hunted by the island’s inhabitants.”

Deathloop gameplay

A first-person shooter action-adventure game, Deathloop sees you take on the character of Colt, an assassin caught in a time loop who finds himself stuck in Blackreef island. Colt, who has to take out eight targets by the end of the day to break the loop, is the only person who knows what is happening and his skills will develop and become enhanced as you work your way through the loops.

There will be a combination of stealth, parkour, and attack skills as you play the game and the loop will require you to learn and study the moves of your targets if you want to be successful at taking them all out.

As for multiplayer, it is included and the developers have taken a novel way of featuring it. Players can take on the role of Julianna, an assassin out to take Colt down and they will hunt you while you are playing the game and hunting your own targets. Happily, if the idea of a random tracking you down does not appeal, the function can be switched off so you can play solo.

Can I pre-order Deathloop?

You certainly can. GAME has the game listed for the PS5 and we expect the likes of Amazon to start listing it any day now.

Is there a trailer for Deathloop?

There is more than one trailer for the game doing the rounds, but here is one of the gameplay ones to give you an idea of what to expect when the game is released.

