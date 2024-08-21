But back to Unknown 9: Awakening! It’s certainly been a long road for developers Reflector Entertainment, and getting to this stage will no doubt be a huge relief for them.

The good news is that though we still have to wait for the game to launch, there is oodles of Unknown 9 media to throw yourself into in the run-up.

But we have all that explained further down, so haste ye and get reading to get yourself up to speed on all things Unknown 9: Awakening!

More like this

Unknown 9: Awakening. Reflector Entertainment, Bandai Namco

The release date for Unknown 9: Awakening is 18th October 2024.

This was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. It’s great to see a game have a release date revealed so close to the actual launch, for once.

Perhaps GTA 6 can get away with it, given that it could be the biggest media launch of all time, but it’s been over six years since The Elder Scrolls VI was announced, for instance.

It has the pleasure of joining a fairly congested October, with titles such as Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 also dropping that month.

Be sure to check out all the upcoming games of 2024 and beyond to see how your gaming calendar is shaping up!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening?

The Collector's Edition of Unknown 9: Awakening Reflector Entertainment, Bandai Namco

Yes, Unknown 9: Awakening is available for pre-order now.

There are three versions of the game, which you can check out below:

Unknown 9: Awakening Standard Edition pre-order

The Unknown 9: Awakening Standard Edition nets you just the base game, and can be ordered from the following:

Pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Standard Edition for PS5 or PS4 from Amazon

Pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Standard Edition for Xbox One and Series X/S from Amazon

Pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Standard Edition for PC on Steam

Unknown 9: Awakening Deluxe Edition pre-order

The Deluxe Edition is digital-only, and contains the following:

Digital Base Game

Mercenary Cosmetic Pack

Shadow Cosmetic Pack

Aviator Cosmetic Pack

You can pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Deluxe Edition from the following retailers:

Pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Deluxe Edition for PS5 or PS4 from the PlayStation Store

Pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Deluxe Edition for Xbox One and Series X/S from the Microsoft Store

Pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Deluxe Edition for PC on Steam

Unknown 9: Awakening Collector's Edition pre-order

The Collector's Edition is exclusive to the current-gen consoles, and includes the following:

Base Game

Collector's Box

Metal Case

9cm Metal Amulet

Collector's Coin

96 Page Quaestor's Journal With 24 Art Pages

You can pre-order it from the following:

Pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Deluxe Edition for PS5 from Bandai Namco

Pre-order Unknown 9: Awakening Deluxe Edition for Xbox Series X/S from Bandai Namco

Which consoles and platforms can play Unknown 9: Awakening?

Unknown 9: Awakening. Reflector Entertainment, Bandai Namco

Unknown 9: Awakening is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam.

Save for the Nintendo Switch, you can pretty much play Unknown 9: Awakening on any platform. Perhaps when the next-gen Switch 2 rolls around, we may see a port.

Given that there are versions available for the last-gen consoles, it will most likely run on handheld PCs such as the Steam Deck, making the prospect of playing it on the go a reality.

There’s no word yet if Unknown 9: Awakening will receive a port to Apple Silicone devices. A number of titles recently, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Resident Evil 4, have dared to game on the other side, but have reportedly been met with middling sales.

Unknown 9: Awakening gameplay and story details

Unknown 9: Awakening is a third-person action-adventure game that takes place in the wider Unknown 9 story world, which is so far comprised of a comic book and two novels from author Layton Green.

The PlayStation YouTube channel published a gameplay walkthrough that features commentary from the developers, which gives us a good idea of how the game will play.

For those who don’t know the premise, the Unknown 9 universe takes place millennia after a mysterious and powerful ancient human civilisation was wiped out, despite their technological and societal prowess.

In the wake of their destruction, the survivors came together and created "The Books of the Source", nine books that contained the secrets of the former civilisation.

Each book was given to one of nine, with their true identities unknown - hence the series name.

Those who gain knowledge from any of these books have the power to change humanity for good or for worse.

Unknown 9: Awakening takes place in this world, with players controlling Haroona, a Questor who has the ability to "venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own, known only as the Fold".

The Fold grants her powers not unlike those found in Dishonored. These powers have caught the eye of a group known as the Ascendants, who wish to wield Haroona’s power.

Throughout the course of the game, players will visit a varied range of locales. Developer Reflector Entertainment tells us we will "journey across the world [from] the sands of Mauritania and perilous Indian jungles to the gothic landscapes of 19th-century Portugal".

Is there an Unknown 9: Awakening trailer?

Indeed there is! A live-action trailer featuring Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) as Haroona was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The trailer starts with the live-action sequence before transitioning to in-game assets, giving us a sizzle reel of the kind of gameplay we can expect as well as the beautiful environments we can explore.

At the end, the multiple editions we covered above are detailed, giving us a proper look at what goodies you can expect.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be an epic romp that looks refreshingly different from a lot of the games released recently.

We won’t have long to wait to see for ourselves, though!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.