With such famous faces as David Arquette and Ted Raimi lending their vocal cords to the game, as well as having their physical likenesses captured, The Quarry wears its horror movie inspirations very much on its sleeve.

If you've started playing The Quarry , the new horror game from the makers of Until Dawn, you've probably already recognised some famous faces among the cast of voice actors.

So, if you're playing The Quarry and wondering who's in the cast and where you recognise them from, keep on reading and we'll run through all the actors you need to know about.

The Quarry cast list & how you know them

From left to right: Skyler Gisondo, Siobhan Williams and Ted Raimi.

One of the first members of The Quarry's cast that you meet is Skyler Gisondo, who plays Max in the game. You might recognise him from The Amazing Spider-Man movies (where he played Gwen Stacy's brother Howard), or his more recent work in the likes of Licorice Pizza, The Righteous Gemstones and Santa Clarita Diet. He also starred in the comedy flick Vacation.

The first character you control in the game is Laura, played by the actress Siobhan Williams. You might recognise her from Deadly Class, Hell on Wheels or Billy the Kid, not to mention her work in the series Sacred Lies.

It's not long before you bump into a creepy cop played by Ted Raimi, the brother of film director Sam Raimi. Over the years you may have seen him in the likes of Twin Peaks, Ash vs Evil Dead or his brother's Spider-Man films (where he played Hoffman, a put-upon employee of J Jonah Jameson).

From left to right: Lance Henriksen, Justice Smith and David Arquette.

Later on, you'll meet some other familiar faces. Among them is Lance Henriksen, who plays Jedediah Hackett, and is best known for his role as Bishop in Aliens. He's also appeared in projects like Hard Target, The Quick and the Dead and The Blacklist.

You'll also get to know Ryan, played by Justice Smith, who is known to many as the (human) star of Detective Pikachu. You also might've seen him in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Paper Towns and All the Bright Places.

Horror fans will also get a kick out of seeing David Arquette, star of the Scream films, showing up in The Quarry as Chris Hackett. As well as multiple Scream movies (including the recent relaunch), Arquette has appeared in the likes of Never Been Kissed, Eight Legged Freaks and 12 Hour Shift.

If you're wondering who else you can spot in the game, check out The Quarry cast list below:

Siobhan Williams plays Laura Kearney

plays Laura Kearney Skyler Gisondo plays Max Brinly

plays Max Brinly Ted Raimi plays Travis Hackett (the cop)

plays Travis Hackett (the cop) Grace Zabriskie plays Eliza Vorez

plays Eliza Vorez Miles Robbins plays Dylan Lenivy

plays Dylan Lenivy Halston Sage plays Emma Mountebank

plays Emma Mountebank Justice Smith plays Ryan Erzahler

plays Ryan Erzahler Brenda Song plays Kaitlyn Ka

plays Kaitlyn Ka Zach Tinker plays Jacob Custos

plays Jacob Custos Evan Evagora plays Nicholas Furcillo

plays Nicholas Furcillo Ariel Winter plays Abigail Blyg

plays Abigail Blyg David Arquette plays Chris Hackett

plays Chris Hackett Ethan Suplee plays Bobby Hackett

plays Bobby Hackett Lance Henriksen plays Jedediah Hackett

plays Jedediah Hackett Lin Shaye plays Constance Hackett

plays Constance Hackett Emily Axford plays Grace Corvin

plays Grace Corvin Brian Murphy plays Anton Anderson

plays Anton Anderson JJ Dunlap plays Beasts

plays Beasts Mark Silverman plays the voice in the tutorials

