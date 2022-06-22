If you don't locate any tarot cards, the woman in the caravan, Eliza, will grow increasingly unimpressed by your antics. If you don't want to incur her wrath, you'll want to start looking for these cards throughout each chapter of the game.

After every chapter of the new horror game The Quarry , you'll be taken to a caravan where any tarot cards you've collected will be explained to you.

There are 22 tarot cards in total, and each one will allow you to witness a vision. These visions can come in very handy, giving you a heads-up of events that are yet to happen. They could make the difference between whether a character lives or dies.

So, where do you find the tarot cards in each level of The Quarry? Keep on reading and we'll run through the all-important locations that you'll want to scope out in each chapter.

How to find tarot cards in The Quarry

Tarot cards in The Quarry are tied to specific locations that you'll be able to find during the exploratory portions of each chapter. When you're in the right spot, the game will cut to a shot of the hidden card, and you'll be prompted to press a button to pick it up.

The video guide embedded below will point you in the right direction to find each tarot card - the video is broken up into handy chunks, so you should be able to skip between the levels with ease. Or if you'd prefer to see it all written out, check out the sections we've typed out below the video.

Read more on The Quarry:

Prologue tarot card location in The Quarry

There is only one tarot card in the prologue, so you won't want to miss it!

When you control Laura during her walk in the woods, you'll be presented with a fork in the road next to a tree stump. Make sure you take the left path. If you do, the game will automatically point you towards The Fool tarot card. All you need to do to pick it up is press the button that comes up on the screen.

Chapter 1 tarot card location in The Quarry

The first proper chapter only has one tarot card, as well.

When Jacob goes into the main camp building via the window, make sure you make your way to the kitchen. Once you've found it, the game will point you towards the Temperance tarot card. Don't leave the building via the front door until you've found the kitchen, because you won't come back in here after that!

Chapter 2 tarot card location in The Quarry

The second chapter only has one tarot card, and this is how you'll find it.

When Nick is walking through the woods with Abigail, you'll have a choice of two routes. Make sure you pick the Rocky Path, because that's the road on which you will automatically find the Hanged Man tarot card. There's no tarot card on the other route, so this really is the best choice.

You'll need to pay attention with every character to find The Quarry tarot cards. 2K

Chapter 3 tarot card locations in The Quarry

There are two tarot cards to find in the third chapter.

When Abigail is walking in the woods, take the left-hand turn at the end of the first path. Here she will automatically find The Tower tarot card. Again, the game will cut to a shot of the card when you're in the right place, so it's not like you actually need to look that hard.

After that, when you're playing as Jacob, make sure you take a second to walk forward towards the lake. There is another tarot card here called The Star, which he should find automatically like all the others.

Chapter 4 tarot card locations in The Quarry

The fourth chapter also has two tarot cards.

When you're playing as Emma on the island, take a moment to turn around and walk to the end of the dock. At the edge of the dock, she'll find The Magician tarot card.

Later on, the game will show you a shot of the door, just as the gang returns to the lodge. Rather than rushing straight into the building, press the button on the screen and you'll receive the Strength tarot card.

Chapter 5 tarot card locations in The Quarry

The fifth chapter also has two tarot cards for players to find.

When you're playing as Dylan, before you head to the radio hut, make sure you explore the area between the picnic benches. Here you'll find The Devil tarot card.

Next up, make sure you don't go straight into the radio building when you find it. Instead, explore the path to the left of the hut. Here Dylan will stumble upon The Hermit tarot card.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chapter 6 tarot card locations in The Quarry

The sixth chapter has two tarot cards.

When you're playing as Jacob, you'll come across a wooden walkway. Make sure you turn left when you reach the bottom of the steps. Keep walking and you'll find the Justice tarot card.

Also in this level, when you're playing as Abigail, head down the narrow corridor and make sure you go through the middle entrance on the left-hand side. That's where you'll find The Moon tarot card.

Chapter 7 tarot card locations in The Quarry

There are two tarot cards in this chapter.

When you're playing as Laura, walk towards the door of her cell and you'll switch to the exact camera angle you need to find The World tarot card.

Also in chapter seven, when Laura is in the room with four desks, walk to the middle of the room. In the space between the desk, you'll trigger the camera angle that uncovers The Chariot tarot card.

Chapter 8 tarot card location in The Quarry

The eighth chapter hosts a whopping four tarot cards!

When Laura and Ryan reach the house, they'll all go through a walkway into a mine. When you reach the second staircase, don't go straight up. Instead, explore the balcony on the left. This is where they'll find The Lovers tarot card.

Next up, Laura and Ryan will find a boarded-up tunnel. After Laura removes the boards, while you're walking along, the game will shift to a camera angle that reveals the Wheel of Fortune tarot card.

Thirdly, as soon as you switch to controlling Ryan, ensure that you take a left turn immediately. In the middle of the next room, the camera angle will reveal a tarot card named The Empress.

Straight after that, return t0 where you just came from. As Ryan walks down the path in front of him, the camera angle will alter to reveal The Emperor tarot card.

Justice Smith's Ryan can find a lot of tarot cards in The Quarry. Supermassive Games/2K

Chapter 9 tarot card location in The Quarry

The ninth chapter of The Quarry also has four tarot cards.

After Ryan is attacked and left on his own, walk to the middle of the room and he'll find the Death tarot card. It's between a bed and a cupboard.

When playing as Laura inside the Hackett house, keep your eyes peeled for a piano. Go up the nearby flight of stairs, take two left turns at the top, and then walk through the door on your right-hand side. In the middle of that room, she'll find a tarot card named The Sun.

Next, when you're playing as Dylan in the scrapyard, wait until the moment where you unlock a gate to access a new area. Keep walking after the cutscene and you'll find another flight of stairs, this one made of metal. Go up on top of the containers, then take a left turn and keep walking. This will trigger the reveal of the Judgement tarot card.

As soon as you take control of Abigail in the storm shelter, walk into the darkness and turn right. You'll see some light at the foot of some stairs. Walk towards said light and you'll find the Hierophant tarot card.

Chapter 10 tarot card location in The Quarry

The final chapter of the game holds one last tarot card for you.

When you start playing as Kaitlyn, head straight up the flight of stairs on the right-hand side. At the top, turn left. Walk along until you can turn left again. Go up the next flight of stairs. Then turn left towards the windows, where you'll find The High Priestess tarot card.

If you're struggling to find any of those, check out the video below and skip ahead to the relevant chapter.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.