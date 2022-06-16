If you've been hearing good things about The Quarry cast , The Quarry soundtrack and the spooky story that the game unfurls across multiple playable characters, it's only natural to wonder if you can play the game without breaking the bank.

From the makers of Until Dawn (that would be Supermassive Games and director Will Byles), new horror game The Quarry is making a bit of a splash at the moment.

Some players will be hoping that The Quarry is on Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft's subscription service often providing an incredibly affordable way for people to play new games.

Keep on reading and we'll run through the situation regarding Xbox Game Pass and The Quarry, but be warned - this probably isn't the answer you're looking for!

Is The Quarry on Xbox Game Pass?

No, The Quarry is not on Xbox Game Pass, which will not be music to the ears of the service's many loyal members. The Quarry is not on PS Plus, either, if you were wondering.

However, it's worth noting that the Xbox Store page for The Quarry does boast a free trial option - so you can try the game out before you buy the full version!

What's the cheapest way to play The Quarry?

If you're looking to buy The Quarry, there are few deals out there which can make the financial blow a little less scary. Prices change all the time with digital retailers, but these are the best offers we can find at the moment...

Over at Amazon, there are currently deals on all the different versions of The Quarry. The Xbox One version, for example, is listed at £43.95 at the time of writing. That's a saving of 27 per cent, compared to the recommended retail price of £59.99.

Meanwhile, at CD Keys, there are savings to be found as well. You could, for instance, pick up the deluxe PC version for just £41.99 on that website. That's a saving of 35 per cent next to the deluxe edition's £64.99 RRP.

Latest deals

Which good horror games are on Xbox Game Pass?

If you're looking for some of the best horror games on Xbox Game Pass, we've got an article on that! Click the link in that previous sentence to see it.

If you're looking for something with a great story and lots of decision-making, a similar formula to the one you'd find in The Quarry, it's worth noting that all of The Walking Dead games by Telltale can be found on Xbox Game Pass at the moment.

Plus, when Microsoft bought Bethesda last year, this partnership brought some particularly scary games onto the service. You should definitely try the spaceship horror Prey, if you haven't already, and both of the games in The Evil Within duology are well worth a look as well.

You'll also find all the classic Dead Space games on the service, as well as the modern DOOM games. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is also properly creepy, too. So you won't be short of scares!

