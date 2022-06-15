We knew to expect scary moments, difficult decisions and a star-studded ensemble in the shape of The Quarry cast , but the music in the game is something of a pleasant surprise.

Now that The Quarry is out, players are loading up the game and finding themselves impressed by its spooky soundtrack.

From the very first moment of the experience, where a solemn song plays over the opening credits, The Quarry sets out its stall as a game where music matters.

One thing to note, though: if you want to share footage of your gameplay without infringing on the copyright of those licensed tracks, there is a streamer mode that allows you to take all the major songs out.

But if you're wondering which songs are in the game, and where you can listen to them, keep on reading!

What is the opening song in The Quarry game soundtrack?

If you're playing The Quarry with streamer mode turned off, the opening song of the game will be Moonlight by Ariana Grande.

If you're wondering about the origins of this song: Moonlight is the opening salvo of Ariana Grande's 2016 album Dangerous Woman. Grande liked the song so much that she even named a perfume after it. You can listen back to the tune below.

If you are playing with streamer mode on (meaning that all the high-profile licensed music is removed), the opening song in The Quarry will change to Thorn In My Side, performed by Nik Ammar, Lucy Underhill and Michael Orchard.

This song is a bit of a mystery. Thorn In My Side is available on Tidal, but we can't find it on Apple Music or Deezer right now. Oddly, it seems to be greyed out on Spotify at the moment.

The game's publisher 2K posted The Quarry's prologue, with the Nik Ammar/Lucy Underhill/Michael Orchard song, in full on its YouTube channel. You can hear the song and rewatch that eerie opening at that link in the previous sentence.

Can you buy The Quarry soundtrack?

At present, there doesn't seem to be an official way to buy The Quarry soundtrack.

With so many bangers in the game, though, we wouldn't be surprised to see a digital release for the collection at some point.

Perhaps there will even be a physical CD and/or vinyl release later down the line. If any of that does get announced, we'll be sure to update this page.

Where can I listen to The Quarry soundtrack?

In lieu of an official playlist from 2K or the developers from Supermassive Games, fans have been pulling together their own compilations on streaming services like Spotify.

If you want to listen to The Quarry soundtrack, this is one way to do it. Try out the playlist below, for example, courtesy of a user named Jayson.

Other music services are available, of course. So if you do your listening on Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer or Apple Music, there's nothing to stop you from finding the available songs and making your own playlist.

Full tracklist of songs in The Quarry soundtrack

To the best of our knowledge, these are all the songs you can expect to hear in The Quarry. There's plenty of memorable tracks peppered throughout the game:

Moonlight – Ariana Grande

– Ariana Grande Thorn In My Side – Nik Ammar, Lucy Underhill, and Michael Orchard

– Nik Ammar, Lucy Underhill, and Michael Orchard 1, 2, 3, Turn Around – Christian TV

– Christian TV Break My Heart – Nick Kingsley and James Grinder

– Nick Kingsley and James Grinder Bring The Good Stuff – Nicholas Kingsley and Daniel Farrant

– Nicholas Kingsley and Daniel Farrant California Calls – Dan Gautreau and Tom Stubbs

– Dan Gautreau and Tom Stubbs Contagious – Marc Robillard

– Marc Robillard Devil’s Gonna Come – Raphel Lake and Royal Baggs

– Raphel Lake and Royal Baggs Diamond Dust – Staring At The Stars

– Staring At The Stars Dive Back Into Love – Sam Clines and Luke May

– Sam Clines and Luke May Easy Little Movement – Dwight Batteau and Mario Grigorov

– Dwight Batteau and Mario Grigorov Everything – SIØBHAN

– SIØBHAN Fly Me To The Moon - Alma Cogan

- Alma Cogan Follow Me – Raphael Lake

– Raphael Lake Follow The Sun – James Mclean

– James Mclean Gramophone on Loop – Jonny Woollen

– Jonny Woollen Lipstick – The Venice Connection

– The Venice Connection Love Letters – Huxley Ware and Dexter French

– Huxley Ware and Dexter French Monster – Walgrove

– Walgrove See You Everywhere – James Mclean and Grayson Voltaire

– James Mclean and Grayson Voltaire Stay With Me – The Venice Connection

– The Venice Connection Sun Goze Down – Robin Loxley and Jay Hawke

– Robin Loxley and Jay Hawke The Devil Inside – Daniel Murphy, Anthony Sanudo, and Eric Serna

– Daniel Murphy, Anthony Sanudo, and Eric Serna The Hunted – Caitlin Alise Parrott, Tony Staffor Jr, and Michael Smith

– Caitlin Alise Parrott, Tony Staffor Jr, and Michael Smith The Underestimation of Denial – The Nick Tree Band

– The Nick Tree Band Wise Up – Jack in Water

– Jack in Water Witchcraft – Patience and Prudence

– Patience and Prudence Wolf Boy – Cameo Adele

– Cameo Adele Worth It If It Hurts – Tom Bromley

The game also has an original score, and Ian Livingstone is the person credited with composing it. He's an Ivor Novello winner and very much a man in demand, with his other recent credits including GRID Legends, Forza Horizon 5 and Total War: Warhammer III.

And here's one final fun fact for you. The song Everywhere, which you'll hear in The Quarry, is performed by Siobhan Williams - she's also the actress who plays Laura in the game! You can check out her official music video for the song below.

