Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PS4, Xbox One or Switch?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is not on PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. It is a current-gen-only game available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Developer Rocksteady Studios has not gone into the details regarding why Kill the Justice League isn’t on the PS4, Xbox One or Switch, but simply based on how impressive its visuals and seamless open world are, you can surmise that the previous-gen consoles and Switch simply aren’t powerful enough to run the game in its current state.

The Switch especially isn’t powerful enough to run Suicide Squad without major cutbacks. The Hogwarts Legacy Switch port shows just how much something (with less happening on screen at once) needs to be dialled back on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Perhaps Kill the Justice League could end up on the much-rumoured Switch successor?

Not having an SSD is more than likely keeping the previous-gen consoles from running Suicide Squad appropriately.

Perhaps the biggest single reason the game isn’t on Xbox One, Switch or PS4, however, is that Warner Bros and Rocksteady Studios are planning on supporting the game with new DLC for years to come. You’ve got to stick with the current generation if that’s your plan.

Will Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ever come to more platforms?

Without any official word from Rocksteady Studios or Warner Bros, it’s difficult for us to say whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will ever come to more platforms. You can never say never about such things, however.

Using Hogwarts Legacy as an example (both are Warner Bros games), we could potentially see Suicide Squad ported to PS4, Xbox One or Switch further down the line. Though we feel this would have been confirmed already if it were the case.

Depending on the success of the game, though, we think the most likely destination for a new platform to play Kill the Justice League on is the heavily rumoured Nintendo Switch successor.

It’s argued by many that the Switch 2 (or whatever it’s called) will launch by the end of 2024, and should be powerful enough to run a solid port of Suicide Squad. Time will tell, of course, but we’ll be here to update you on any news.

