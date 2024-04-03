If you're new to StarCraft II, let us tell you that you're in for a treat - but also a challenge. Especially if you're new to real-time strategy games.

If you want a bit of help as you find your feet, fear not: There are plenty of cheats to get you through the initial disorientation after take-off.

Let's take a look at what StarCraft II cheats are on offer, and how to use them!

How to use cheats in StarCraft II

Cheating in StarCraft is pretty easy. You don't have to go digging around in the application's files, or act out any kind of computer wizardry that modders do.

You can input the codes while you're playing!

Simply open the chat window and press the enter key to open the cheat window. It's from here that you input the code for the cheat you desire. Now, let's take a look at the complete list.

Full list of StarCraft II cheat codes

The full list of cheat codes for StarCraft II are as follows:

WhatIsBestInLife – Instant Victory

– Instant Victory LetsJustBugOutAndCallItEven – Instant Defeat

– Instant Defeat TookTheRedPill – Disables Fog of War

– Disables Fog of War Bunker55AliveInside – Disables the need for Supplies (Food)

– Disables the need for Supplies (Food) TerribleTerribleDamage – Enables God Mode

– Enables God Mode SpectralTiger – Adds 5,000 Minerals to the Available Resources

– Adds 5,000 Minerals to the Available Resources RealMenDrillDeep – Adds 5,000 Gas to the Available Resources

– Adds 5,000 Gas to the Available Resources WhoRunBartertown – Adds 5,000 of each Resource to the Available Resources

– Adds 5,000 of each Resource to the Available Resources SoSayWeAll – Allows the use of all Tech

– Allows the use of all Tech IAmIronMan – Instantly allows all Upgrades

– Instantly allows all Upgrades CatFoodForPrawnGuns – Enables Fast Builds and Fast Upgrades

– Enables Fast Builds and Fast Upgrades HanShotFirst – Disables cooldowns on Spells

– Disables cooldowns on Spells TyuHasLeftTheGame – Disables Victory Conditions to allow Continued Play

– Disables Victory Conditions to allow Continued Play NeverGiveUpNeverSurrender – Enables Continued Play after a defeat

– Enables Continued Play after a defeat ImADoctorNotARoachJim – Enables Fast Unit Healing

– Enables Fast Unit Healing MoreDotsMoreDots – All Units and Buildings are Free to Build (No Cost)

– All Units and Buildings are Free to Build (No Cost) WhySoSerious – Adds 5 million Credits

– Adds 5 million Credits LeaveYourSleep – Opens all Missions (Ability to Jump to Missions)

– Opens all Missions (Ability to Jump to Missions) EyeOfSauron – Allows access to all Cinematics

– Allows access to all Cinematics StayClassyMarSara – Allows access to all UNN TV News Broadcasts

– Allows access to all UNN TV News Broadcasts HoradricCube – Opens all Research Options

– Opens all Research Options Jaynestown – Adds 5,000 Terrazine to the Available Resources

