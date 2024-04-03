StarCraft II cheats: Full codes list & how to cheat explained
Tactically cheating.
The original StarCraft was an instant classic when it launched on PC back in 1998, revolutionising the strategy genre with its addictive and challenging gameplay and intricate sci-fi lore.
The fan base was already huge when the sequel launched in 2010 with Wings of Liberty, which was followed by three more instalments over the next six years.
If you're new to StarCraft II, let us tell you that you're in for a treat - but also a challenge. Especially if you're new to real-time strategy games.
If you want a bit of help as you find your feet, fear not: There are plenty of cheats to get you through the initial disorientation after take-off.
Let's take a look at what StarCraft II cheats are on offer, and how to use them!
More like this
How to use cheats in StarCraft II
Cheating in StarCraft is pretty easy. You don't have to go digging around in the application's files, or act out any kind of computer wizardry that modders do.
You can input the codes while you're playing!
Simply open the chat window and press the enter key to open the cheat window. It's from here that you input the code for the cheat you desire. Now, let's take a look at the complete list.
Full list of StarCraft II cheat codes
The full list of cheat codes for StarCraft II are as follows:
- WhatIsBestInLife – Instant Victory
- LetsJustBugOutAndCallItEven – Instant Defeat
- TookTheRedPill – Disables Fog of War
- Bunker55AliveInside – Disables the need for Supplies (Food)
- TerribleTerribleDamage – Enables God Mode
- SpectralTiger – Adds 5,000 Minerals to the Available Resources
- RealMenDrillDeep – Adds 5,000 Gas to the Available Resources
- WhoRunBartertown – Adds 5,000 of each Resource to the Available Resources
- SoSayWeAll – Allows the use of all Tech
- IAmIronMan – Instantly allows all Upgrades
- CatFoodForPrawnGuns – Enables Fast Builds and Fast Upgrades
- HanShotFirst – Disables cooldowns on Spells
- TyuHasLeftTheGame – Disables Victory Conditions to allow Continued Play
- NeverGiveUpNeverSurrender – Enables Continued Play after a defeat
- ImADoctorNotARoachJim – Enables Fast Unit Healing
- MoreDotsMoreDots – All Units and Buildings are Free to Build (No Cost)
- WhySoSerious – Adds 5 million Credits
- LeaveYourSleep – Opens all Missions (Ability to Jump to Missions)
- EyeOfSauron – Allows access to all Cinematics
- StayClassyMarSara – Allows access to all UNN TV News Broadcasts
- HoradricCube – Opens all Research Options
- Jaynestown – Adds 5,000 Terrazine to the Available Resources
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.