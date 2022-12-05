The official Steam page says you will "play a deciding role in history with this real-time tactical experience as you take charge in the pivotal Western Front from 1914 to 1919". And from the images provided, it's visually impressive.

If you're a fan of the Total War series, there's a title coming out next year that might just be your new favourite game. The Great War: Western Front is being slated as the "definitive WW1 strategy game".

If you're a fan of either tactical games or this period of history, this looks like it's worth getting excited about.

To find out more about The Great War: Western Front, keep reading because we're going to share everything we know - including release date speculations and available platforms.

As of the time of writing, there is no official release date for The Great War: Western Front apart from the teasing words, "Coming 2023." While this is a pretty huge window (that could be next month or 12 months away!), at least we know it'll be next year.

If anything changes, we'll be sure to update this page! If we had to guess, we'd put this in the first half of the year, but it's hard to be any more precise than that.

Can I pre-order The Great War: Western Front?

At the moment there is no option to pre-order from any store. However, there's always the option on Steam to "Add to your wishlist". You'll be notified as soon as anything changes.

Another place likely to have the game will be Steam's rival - Epic Games. Whichever your choice, keep an eye out!

Which consoles and platforms can play The Great War: Western Front?

By the looks of things, The Great War: Western Front will only be available for PC. This is judging by its appearance on both Steam and Epic Games, but not on stores for any other platform. As with above, if anything changes we'll update on here!

The Great War: Western Front gameplay trailer

The description on Steam describes the gameplay thus: "Pick your faction and lead your forces to victory, by directing your armies in gritty real-time battles and by guiding high-level decisions in turn-based strategic gameplay.

"Dig detailed trenches, research new technologies such as poison gas and tanks, and make decisions that will have a profound and lasting effect on your success. Think like a Commander to either relive history - or redefine it."

While you wait for The Great War: Western Front release date to be confirmed, you can see the gameplay in action for yourself below.

