Well, you might need to set aside more time if you plan to meticulously traverse the planets and get all you can out of the game.

So exactly how long is Star Wars Outlaws?

How long is Star Wars Outlaws story? Time to beat the main campaign

To begin with, let's take a look at the time it takes to finish the main story alone. If you're short on time and just want to get through it, the main campaign is 15 and a half hours.

Bear in mind that we're getting this data from howlongtobeat.com, which measures the average time from people who have played and logged it. And as it's a new game, not a lot of data is in yet!

So while your experience always differs from that of others, it may be wildly different here.

How long is Star Wars Outlaws in full? Completion time explained

So what if you're not content with just the main story, and want to absolutely rinse Star Wars Outlaws? It's a great looking game, and the more time you spend in Kay Vess's world, the better.

For both the main story and the side quests, the current average time is 20 and a half hours.

So you might need more than a weekend, but it'll be worth it.

