Basically, it's impossible to know until you play it. A remake can stretch set pieces, add new scenarios, and turn tiny maps into atlases – the gaming equivalent of what Peter Jackson did with The Hobbit. A remake can also recreate the old game exactly how it was (just with shinier graphics).

You might think a remake will be the same length as its source material, but that's not always the case. Square Enix managed to stretch the first 5 hours of Final Fantasy VII into an astonishing 40 for the remake. However, the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes (for the main storylines at least) weren't that much longer than the originals.

So what about the Dead Space remake, which comes out on 27th January? Keep reading, because we'll bring you the latest info below - and compare it to the length of the original!

How long is the Dead Space remake?

The Dead Space remake, according to numerous sources, will take approximately 13 hours to finish. This makes it a relatively average sized game.

It makes sense when we consider the fact that it's still a linear game. EA haven't turned it into an open world gory No Man's Sky. So there's a chance you can finish it in a weekend!

How long was the original Dead Space?

And what about the 2008 original? Well, according to howlongtobeat.com, it takes 11 hours to complete the main story (more, of course, for absolute completion).

So it turns out that the remake will be a pretty faithful adaptation of the original game. At least, if the length is anything to go by. Whether or not this is a good thing, we'll leave to you to decide. However, as both games are pretty short it might be fun to play them back to back. Make a scary retro weekend of it!

