Coming next week, players of the EA hit game will be sent off to a new world, and, once there, a whole host of things will be found that you can do to make the big day as special for your sims as it can be.

Anybody who has planned a wedding knows how stressful they can be, but the chance to plan another is here thanks to the latest expansion for The Sims 4 - and what a tropical wedding this is set to be.

But when exactly will we be able to play The Sims 4 Wedding Pack, and what is included with it? Here are all the details!

When is The Sims 4 Wedding Pack release date?

The Sims 4 Wedding Pack release date is Wednesday 23rd February 2021.

You should be able to jump into the new nuptial-based content next week, then, and we've made sure that all the key timing-based details are included for you below.

Note: The Sims 4 Wedding Pack was originally going to launch one week earlier than that, but a short delay was confirmed in a recent blog post on the game's official website. The date above is the one you need to know!

When is The Sims 4 Wedding Pack UK release time?

Here in the UK, you should be able to access The Sims 4 Wedding Pack from 6pm GMT on 23rd February. That's the timing and cadence that fans of this franchise have come to expect over the years.

In the USA, the times to watch out for are 10am or 1pm ET. Those are the times when the game's new DLC should launch in your region.

How much is The Sims 4 Wedding Pack price?

The Sims 4 Wedding Pack price will be £17.99 GBP, which sounds about right for this series.

If you're looking to save some money, it's worth shopping around for The Sims 4 Wedding Pack deals. We haven't spotted any big savings yet — over at CD Keys, for example, they've knocked just one quid off the cost.

Read more: The Sims 4 cheats list

What's included with The Sims 4 Wedding Pack?

Your characters will be off to the beautiful world of Tartosa for the wedding of the year - but there is much more to do here than just saying "I do".

As anyone who has been married in the real world will know, planning is key for pulling off a good wedding and the Sims 4 wedding pack will put a fair amount of focus on that too.

From the engagement itself to the wedding prep to the honeymoon, this is the full wedding experience - although it is a family game so we imagine the whole 'consummate the marriage' aspect will be left to our imaginations.

Tartosa has a lot to offer from the wedding venue, to rental accommodation and two premade Sim families.

Here is the list of what is included courtesy of EA themselves:

A new world: Tartosa.

Elope at City Hall.

New rings.

Pre-wedding parties: Engagement Party, Bach Parties, Rehearsal Dinner.

Toasts, speeches, and the ability to choose a Sim of Honor.

Establish your Sim couple’s likes and dislikes for the wedding.

The ability to set a date and choose a location.

A wedding attire boutique to try to find the perfect wedding clothes.

A flower cart.

A patisserie shop to find the perfect cake.

Different types of ceremonies.

A flower pal and ring bearer.

Wedding reception, where you can toss a bouquet, cut the cake, and share a slow dance.

Vow renewal.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Sims 4 Wedding Pack trailer

Here is a romance-filled trailer for The Sims 4 Wedding Pack! While we wait for The Sims 5 to arrive, this should keep us nice and busy.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.