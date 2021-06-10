How long will Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart be?

It has been a long time coming but we are finally about to be playing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and given how amazing the game looks and how good the reviews for it have been so far, to say we are excited would be a huge understatement.

The game is said to really show what the PS5 is capable of, which given the PS5 stock shortages is likely to cause many who have not yet been able to get one to let out a collective groan but for those of you that are PS5 ready, you are about to be able to play the whole thing.

But the question of how long it will take you to complete the game is a question with different answers depending on what type of player you are. We have all the information for you below!

How long is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

There are two types of gamers in the world, those who just like to play through the main part of the game and will consider it a job well done when the credits roll, and those who like to do absolutely everything that the game has to offer.

If you are one of the former, then completing the main story in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart should take you around 8 hours to do. It’s not the longest campaign out there but given how fun this game looks to be, the brisk pace of it does feel like it matches the style well.

But what if you are someone who likes to do everything on offer – including getting your virtual hands on every collectable? Well, you are adding a fair amount to the time it takes to complete it if that sounds like you.

With all the trophies, the collectables and the New Game+ feature, you will be adding several hours to how long you play for. It has been said that it will take completionists about 14 hours to do everything in the game – so it does mean that the collectors among us will be getting far more out of the game.

However you play though, we are a mere few hours away from being able to get started – and being able to see just what the mighty PS5 is made of.

