PS5 stock shortage could drag on another year into 2022, report suggests

It seems as hard as ever to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console, with one report implying that the PS5 stock issues could go on for another year.

Ever since the PS5 console launched last year, Sony’s powerful new gaming hardware has been noticeably tricky to find. Stock is snatched up online almost immediately after it goes live, with gamers having to compete with each other (and with bots) to try to order a console.

This latest report will not be happy news for those gamers still trying to secure a console, and you can read on to learn what it said.

When will PS5 stock stop being so limited?

Foxconn, one of the biggest electronics manufacturers in the world, has weighed in publically on the global chip shortage that is currently causing supply and demand issues across the technology industry.

As reported by Nikkei Asia, Foxconn’s Chairman Young Liu opened up about the worldwide stock issues in a recent earnings call.

Liu is reported as saying that supply seemed to be okay in the first two months of 2021, “but we started to see changes happening this month”. These changes have caused Liu’s company to predict a potential 10% drop in shipped products, and it doesn’t sound like the situation will be resolved any time soon.

According to the report, Liu has been told by research agencies that this chip shortage could “extend to at least the second quarter of next year”. That would take us to this same sort of time in 2022, with April being when Q2 2022 begins. That’s a long time to wait for a PS5.

Why is there a PS5 chip shortage?

The PS5 stock problems seem to be the result of a lot of different factors, tied into the wider semiconductor chip shortage that has been impacting everything from smartphones to cars, as well as consoles.

These high-tech chips are highly sought after, and the COVID-19 pandemic apparently slowed down production of them in a major way.

It’s a perfect storm, basically, where a global pandemic combines with a popular item (which takes time to produce) to create a bottleneck effect. No wonder those consoles have been so hard to find.

How to increase your chances of buying a PS5

If you’re still determined to get yourself a PS5, there are a few things you can try to increase your chances of grabbing a console.

We’d recommend bookmarking our PS5 stock updates page, for example, and checking back regularly for the latest news on when and where consoles are appearing.

It’s also wise to keep an eye on social media, where hashtags such as #PS5Stock are wholly dedicated to discussing the comings and goings of console stock.

There are also services like Stock Informer, where you can sign up to be notified when PS5 consoles come into stock at your retailer of choice.

With stock appearing and being gobbled up at an alarming rate, we’d recommend trying all of those different methods to spread your bets and increase your chances of getting a PS5. Every little helps, and you’ll need to act fast when the next stock drop comes around!

