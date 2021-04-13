PS5 software update (14th April): Full patch notes revealed by Sony for first PS5 update

The PS5 is getting its “first major system software update” on 14th April 2021, with Sony rolling out a software upgrade that will add some new features to the powerful next-gen console.

As PS5 stock drops continue to arrive and more players are able to access the console, it’s nice to see Sony building on the platform’s already impressive specs and features with this update.

But what exactly does the PS5 update on 14th April change? Read on for everything we know about the update, including the full patch notes from Sony’s announcement.

When is the PS5 software update?

Sony has confirmed on the official PlayStation Twitter account that the first major system software update for the PS5 will arrive on your console on Wednesday 14th April 2021. The company has not confirmed an official time for the update, so it could drop at any point. We’ll be sure to let you know when we see it.

What’s new in the PS5 software update on 14th April?

On its official PlayStation blog, Sony promises that the PS5 update on 14th April is “packed with new features and improvements.” You can read on for the full patch notes, which cover everything from storage-management changes to new social features.

Full Patch notes for the 14th April PS5 update

On the aforementioned PlayStation blog, Sony shared the following details on the 14th April PS5 update. It’s the closest thing we have to patch notes at the moment. So in the words of Sony, here’s everything that the update will bring:

PS5 Storage Expansion and Management

Store PS5 Games on Compatible External USB Drives.* With this feature, you can now transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play. It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc.

Because PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console’s ultra high-speed SSD, PS5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage. PS5 titles also cannot be directly downloaded to USB extended storage. However, games that you transfer or copy back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable. In addition, you can select which game modes you want to install (such as campaign or multiplayer) for select titles that support the option.

New Social Features for PS4 and PS5 Consoles

Cross-generation Share Play. PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play together while chatting in parties. This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

Request to Join Game Session. A selection of your friends’ joinable game sessions will now appear on both PS5 and PS4 consoles, allowing for more gameplay opportunities together. The “Request to Join” option also serves as a shortcut to sending a game invite, reducing the time it takes for you to get into games with friends. Through the Privacy Settings menu, you can modify who can interact with you through parties, games and messages.

Enhanced Control and Personalisation Options for PS5 Consoles

Improved Game Base. The Game Base menu has been improved for quicker access to important content and features. You can now easily switch between Parties and Friends to start chatting with your existing parties or see what each of your online friends is up to. In addition, you can turn notifications on or off for each of the parties you’re in.

The Game Base menu has been improved for quicker access to important content and features. You can now easily switch between Parties and Friends to start chatting with your existing parties or see what each of your online friends is up to. In addition, you can turn notifications on or off for each of the parties you’re in. Disable Game Chat or Adjust Players’ Volume. You can now quickly disable in-game chat, which turns off your mic audio and the voice audio of other players. Additionally, you can easily adjust the individual voice chat volume of other players in the same chat so you don’t have to ask your friends to lower or increase their mic volume each time.

You can now quickly disable in-game chat, which turns off your mic audio and the voice audio of other players. Additionally, you can easily adjust the individual voice chat volume of other players in the same chat so you don’t have to ask your friends to lower or increase their mic volume each time. Game Update Pre-download. Once it’s enabled by developers, title updates for games will pre-download to your console if the “automatic updates” setting is enabled and your console is on or in rest mode. This will let you start playing the latest version of a game immediately after the update’s release.

Once it’s enabled by developers, title updates for games will pre-download to your console if the “automatic updates” setting is enabled and your console is on or in rest mode. This will let you start playing the latest version of a game immediately after the update’s release. Customise Game Library. With the ability to search your library or hide games from view, it’s now easier to find content and personalise your view of your game library.

With the ability to search your library or hide games from view, it’s now easier to find content and personalise your view of your game library. Screen Zoom. You can now adjust the magnification of the screen to suit your preference from the Settings menu.

You can now adjust the magnification of the screen to suit your preference from the Settings menu. New Trophy Settings and Stats Screen. The level of trophies that results in automatic capture of a screenshot or video clip can now be customised — so you can now choose to only capture and save images/videos of moments when you earn higher-grade trophies, like Gold or Platinum. We’re also introducing a new player Trophy Stats screen, where you can check out the summary of your trophy level and status at a glance.

New Features for PlayStation App

We’re also introducing a myriad of new features for PlayStation App to make it easier than ever to connect with your console experience remotely. Recently, we introduced the ability to save products in a wishlist, get notifications when your friends are online, and change your console online status. In the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out even more, including the ability to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage your PS5 console storage, compare trophy collections with friends, and sort and filter products shown in the PlayStation Store. You can download PlayStation App for free from Google Play and the App Store.

And that’s your lot! For more PlayStation goodness, head over to our big breakdown of all the key game releases on PS4, PS5, PS Plus and PS Now this month.

