Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date – how to pre-order, trailer and latest news

Coming very soon to PS5 consoles, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a brand new game that will reunite the platforming icons and pit them against a huge multiverse-spanning threat.

Brought to use by Insomniac Games – the originators of the Ratchet and Clank franchise, who recently veered into superhero territory with Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales – this looks set to be the biggest game in this furry franchise so far.

But what do we actually know about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and when will this hotly anticipated game come out? Keep on reading for all the key information on the game, including the platforms you can play it on!

When is the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is due to launch on 11th June 2021, which means you won’t have to wait too much longer to pick up this 3D platforming adventure game. For PS5 players, this is a very exciting point in this year’s gaming calendar!

Is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PS4 or PS5?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will only be available on the PS5 console, meaning that PS4 owners will not be allowed to get involved in the action this time around. The game’s developer, Insomniac Games, took to Twitter back in November 2020 to confirm that Rift Apart is a PS5 exclusive. The reason for this is actually baked into the story of the game and one of its core gameplay mechanics.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart story and gameplay

The game has a central idea that could make it one of the best PS5 games, especially when it comes to showcasing what this fledgling console can do. As the official product description puts it, players will help Ratchet and Clank “stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.”

Players will use a new gadget called the Rift Tether to summon dimensional breaches and hop between realities on a whim, with these impressive new gameplay mechanics relying on the PS5’s powerful SSD system to forgo the loading times that such big environmental jumps would have caused on the PS4.

The game will also make keen use of the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, meaning you’ll be able to physically feel the action more than you could in the previous games in the franchise. And that’s another reason why you can only get this game on PS5!

Can I pre-order Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

Yes, you can pre-order Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart right now at Amazon or GAME, or any number of other retailers. The game’s price is currently listed at £69.99. That may sound like a lot, but it’s gradually becoming a fairly normal price for a next-gen game on launch day.

If you’re looking for a hot deal on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, it’s worth noting that Gamebyte has knocked a fiver off the price, listing this hot new title for £64.95 – not a bad little saving!

How long will Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart be?

Before you buy a game, you might want to know how long it will take you to complete it. However, given that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart hasn’t come out yet, and nor have any reviews, we can’t actually answer that question yet. We’d hope to see something around 20 hours, but that’s total guesswork while we wait for official info to emerge.

Is there a trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

We can do you one better than a trailer! Back in August, at one of its State of Play events, Sony shared a 7-minuted Extended Gameplay Demo for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which gives you a proper look at the game in action. Take a look below, and then start counting the days until its launch on 11th June.

