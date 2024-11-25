Set to release in early 2025, the expensive box contains a lot of cards that’ll bolster your collection in a big way.

Stuffed with 12 booster packs, an oversized Blastoise ex card and four fantastic foil cards, fans of the original 151 Pokémon have a lot to look forward to with this big box.

Alongside new physical card collection boxes, the smartphone app TCG Pocket is now live, too! Here’s the full list of cards available in TCG Pocket.

Back to the matter at hand, here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Blooming Waters expected release date, where to pre-order and what to expect from it.

The Pokémon Blooming Waters release date should be 7th February 2025. This is the TCG Premium Collection release date in the US, anyway.

That release date is according to US-based retailer Best Buy, at least. Over here in the UK, it’s not so clear. It could well land on these shores on 7th February, too, but time will tell.

We’ll update this page with the correct release date if needed.

Can I pre-order Pokémon Blooming Waters?

You can pre-order the Pokémon Blooming Waters TCG Premium Collection set from American retailers such as Best Buy.

Pre-ordering from Best Buy will set you back $59.99, and it should ship here to the UK, too. Expect to pay a hefty delivery fee for international shipping, mind.

Here in the UK, you can currently add the massive box set to your wishlist on Tritex Games (£79.99). You should be able to pre-order from Magic Madhouse, too, when it’s live.

Keep those eyes peeled to the Pokémon section on Magic Madhouse for Blooming Waters.

What to expect from Pokémon Blooming Waters

Pokémon TCG. The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Blooming Waters TCG Premium Collection is a continuation of the Scarlet and Violet 151 promotion. It’s a massive box set containing 12 booster packs, an oversized Blastoise ex card and Shinies of Venasaur ex, Blastoise ex, Bulbasaur and Squirtle.

As per its official item description on Best Buy, "In this premium collection, you get Venusaur ex and Blastoise ex as foil cards with strong Abilities and attacks, plus foil cards of Bulbasaur and Squirtle, and an oversize card of Blastoise ex for display.

"On top of that, even more Pokémon are waiting for you inside 12 booster packs."

Essentially, it’s a great package to pick up if you want to expand your Scarlet and Violet 151 collection thanks to its 12 booster packs and Shiny cards of key starter Pokémon.

