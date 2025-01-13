The cards were officially announced on 9th January 2025. They will be available to collect via booster packs and Elite Trainer Boxes, as well as various collections at Pokémon Centers and several retailers – like Magic Madhouse.

That said, Pokémon pandemonium continues, with pre-orders already being snapped up at many places.

So, to make sure you don't miss out on the latest collection, here's everything we know so far about the Pokémon Journey Together card set – such as when you can get your hands on the new expansion and what's set to be included.

Pokémon Journey Together. The Pokemon Company

The Pokémon TCG, Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together expansion is set to launch on 28th March 2025.

If players want a jump start, the Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together card set will be available via pre-release events from 15th March to 23rd March. Keep an eye out for them online.

Otherwise, the cards will arrive digitally in Pokémon TCG Live on 27th March 2025. The mobile app is available across iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices.

Where to pre-order Pokémon Journey Together

Pokémon Journey Together pre-orders are now available in the UK, US and Canada at retailers like Smyths Toys – many of which have already sold out.

This is once again proving the popularity of collecting Pokémon cards.

Meanwhile, we're expecting more stock to arrive at Magic Madhouse in the future, so keep an eye out there.

What to expect from Pokémon Journey Together

Pokémon Journey Together. The Pokemon Company

While the full details have not been revealed as of yet, The Pokémon Company did provide a tease as to what players can expect from the upcoming set.

"With deep trust and steady guidance, Trainers help bring out the best in their Pokémon. The bond they share empowers them to act as one in battle as they push their strength to the limit, including as Pokémon ex!

"Team up with N’s Zoroark ex, Iono’s Bellibolt ex, Lillie’s Clefairy ex, Hop’s Zacian ex, and more Trainers' Pokémon, and discover the unstoppable power of friendship in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together expansion!"

As first introduced in the Pokémon TCG: Gym Heroes expansion, Trainers' Pokémon will return to Journey Together. There will be more than 40 available to collect.

This release will also mark the first time the Pokémon Trading Card Game will be available in Latin American Spanish, following its implementation into Pokémon Go in May 2024.

"Incorporating Latin American Spanish into the Pokémon TCG allows us to provide our Latin American fans with a new way to experience the brand and further explore the world of Pokémon, and we can’t wait for that adventure to start with Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together," wrote The Pokémon Company International regional director for Latin America, Tomas Cortijo.

What is the full card list for Pokémon Journey Together?

The full list of cards for Pokémon Journey Together is yet to be revealed. However, we've gathered up what we've found so far.

For instance, we know that there will be 180 cards, with Clefairy, Zacian, Bellibolt and Zoroark all featuring on booster packs.

The Pokémon Company did announce that the Journey Together set will include:

Over 180 cards (159 regular with at least 21 secret rare)

Four Trainer’s Pokémon ex

16 Pokémon ex

11 illustration rare Pokémon

Six special illustration rare Pokémon

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

In addition to this, an Enhanced Booster Display Box will come with a bonus illustration rare-style card featuring N’s Reshiram with the Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together logo.

Once we officially know more, we'll make sure to update this piece with all the relevant details.

Pokémon TCG, Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together will launch on 28th March 2025.

